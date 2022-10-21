The Frankfort Plant Board is moving forward with the process of building a solar panel farm off the East-West Connector.

During the regular FPB board of directors meeting on Tuesday night, Chief Electrical Engineer Travis McCullar told the board that the request for proposals (RFP) for the community solar project is ready to be published this week in hopes of being able to award a contract by the next meeting. 

