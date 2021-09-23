This is the fourth installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board.
The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 207 full-time Frankfort Plant Board employees as of Aug. 31.
Some employees may have left or been hired by the city since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed.
The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary. In this case, FPB provided The State Journal with hourly wages, which were then multiplied by 2,080 to approximate every employee’s base salary.
General Manager Gary Zheng, who was brought in to lead the municipal utility, tops the list of highest-paid employees making just over $201,000.
The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $64,358. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274. A State Journal analysis of salaries at Kentucky State University found that the average full-time employee there was making $58,570; that average for city employees is $51,656 and for the county it’s $45,508.
All told, base salaries for full-time employees account for $13.32 million. FPB’s total budget for this fiscal year is around just under $102 million.
Understanding the numbers
Important to note, per FPB spokesperson Cathy Lindsey and Human Resources Director Nichell Brown, is that the utility is not competing for the same employees as the city or county. Its jobs are different, and the roles and expertise required to run a public utility often mean higher employee wages.
The pair pointed to a 2018 survey done by the American Public Power Association (APPA) as a more accurate point of comparison for FPB’s salaries.
FPB’s salaries fall roughly in line, based on its size, with most of the survey results.
The FPB uses an outside consultant, the Johanson Group, to perform a market study to compare to its own salary scale to check how competitive the pay grades are.
“He (Johnason) researches similar agencies, which are mainly utilities, to see if our salaries are currently either below market or above market,” Brown said. “And based on that information, we'll make a decision on whether our salaries are in line, or if we need to change our overall salary grades.”
Brown said that FPB “constantly struggles” to retain employees, particularly linemen, in its electric department. Recruiting from lineman schools means that linemen have to relocate to Frankfort from elsewhere in the state, which Brown said can lead to those workers choosing to relocate once more after gaining experience.
“Sometimes they'll come here to get experience and then choose to go to a place like Kentucky Utilities (KU) because they can work closer to home since their area is broader than our area,” Brown said. “So that definitely is a struggle for us just to stay competitive with KU.”
Lindsey said that issue, as well as pay, makes it harder for the utility to build and retain a seasoned crew.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Default Jobs (HR)
|Hourly Pay
|Date Hired
|Base salary
|Guanghui
|Zheng
|General Manager
|$96.75
|10/15/2018
|$201,240.0000
|Kenneth
|Foster
|Chief Operating Officer
|$81.46
|05/14/1999
|$169,436.8000
|Milton
|Price
|Assistant G M Administration - Staff Attorney
|$74.05
|04/18/2005
|$154,024.0000
|David
|Billings
|Director of Water
|$69.10
|01/05/2004
|$143,728.0000
|David
|Denton
|Chief Finance Officer
|$66.37
|06/06/2012
|$138,049.6000
|George
|Hudson
|Electric Superintendent
|$63.63
|09/14/1998
|$132,350.4000
|Adam
|Hellard
|Telecom Superintendent
|$61.24
|10/11/1993
|$127,379.2000
|Casey
|Jones
|Information Technology Director
|$60.80
|05/14/2001
|$126,464.0000
|Travis
|McCullar
|Chief Electric Engineer
|$55.43
|01/20/2009
|$115,294.4000
|Katrina
|Cummins
|Finance Director
|$54.99
|06/09/2014
|$114,379.2000
|James
|Carter
|Electric Engineer II
|$51.23
|01/21/1997
|$106,558.4000
|Richard
|Henry
|Information Technology Assistant Director
|$51.18
|10/01/2012
|$106,454.4000
|Julie
|Roney
|Water Plant Superintendent
|$50.30
|10/20/2014
|$104,624.0000
|Brian
|Bourne
|Water Distribution Superintendent
|$50.18
|06/23/1997
|$104,374.4000
|Mark
|Harrod
|Assistant Superintendent- Electric
|$49.16
|01/03/1994
|$102,252.8000
|Sharmista
|Dutta
|Water Engineer II
|$48.58
|01/16/2007
|$101,046.4000
|Kimberly
|Phillips
|Safety Director
|$47.69
|11/28/1994
|$99,195.2000
|Troy
|Perry
|Supervisor-Overhead/Underground
|$46.00
|03/25/1997
|$95,680.0000
|William
|Triplett
|IT Systems Engineer
|$45.73
|03/03/2005
|$95,118.4000
|Deron
|Rambo
|Network Operations Director
|$45.25
|10/29/2018
|$94,120.0000
|Kenneth
|Aitken
|Supervisor-Overhead/Underground
|$44.89
|10/29/2001
|$93,371.2000
|Jerry
|O'Nan
|Supervisor-Overhead/Underground
|$44.89
|08/17/1992
|$93,371.2000
|Micheal
|Aldridge
|Electric Construction Support Supervisor
|$44.49
|04/17/1997
|$92,539.2000
|Clyde
|Carter
|System Technician Supervisor
|$43.49
|04/25/2005
|$90,459.2000
|Nichell
|Brown
|Human Resources Director
|$43.43
|09/05/2006
|$90,334.4000
|Cathy
|Lindsey
|Director of Communications and Marketing
|$43.43
|03/13/2017
|$90,334.4000
|Taylor
|McDonald
|Programmer Analyst II
|$43.22
|08/25/2008
|$89,897.6000
|Shane
|Holt
|Assistant Telecom Superintendent
|$42.34
|04/03/2000
|$88,067.2000
|Danny
|Harring
|Assistant Water Distribution Superintendent
|$42.10
|08/27/1999
|$87,568.0000
|Daniel
|Burke
|Lead System Technician
|$42.00
|09/12/2007
|$87,360.0000
|Michael
|Miller
|Lead Line Worker
|$42.00
|06/05/2006
|$87,360.0000
|Caleb
|Perkins
|Lead Line Worker
|$42.00
|08/13/2012
|$87,360.0000
|David
|Ridderikhoff
|Lead Line Worker
|$42.00
|10/04/2004
|$87,360.0000
|Brandon
|Powers
|Interim Water Plant Superintendent
|$41.95
|03/13/2000
|$87,256.0000
|Wayne
|McDonald
|Chief Telecom Technician
|$41.79
|12/09/1996
|$86,923.2000
|Bruce
|Bratcher
|Journeyman System Technician
|$41.78
|08/06/2012
|$86,902.4000
|Michael
|Colligan
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|12/30/2013
|$86,902.4000
|Timothy
|Coubert
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|07/08/1996
|$86,902.4000
|Charlie
|Franklin
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|08/02/1999
|$86,902.4000
|Danny
|Harrod
|Journeyman System Technician
|$41.78
|07/15/1998
|$86,902.4000
|Richard
|Mason
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|11/12/2001
|$86,902.4000
|James
|Mauser
|Service Truck Crew Leader
|$41.78
|11/01/2006
|$86,902.4000
|Brandon
|Moore
|Journeyman System Technician
|$41.78
|09/17/2007
|$86,902.4000
|Matthew
|Quarles
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|05/22/2006
|$86,902.4000
|Steven
|Riddle
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|10/28/2013
|$86,902.4000
|Augustus
|Taylor
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|12/30/2013
|$86,902.4000
|Morgan
|Weber
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|12/13/1995
|$86,902.4000
|Zachery
|Widener
|Journeyman Lineworker
|$41.78
|02/29/2016
|$86,902.4000
|Larry
|Brown
|Broadband Technology Manager
|$40.55
|01/03/2005
|$84,344.0000
|Ryan
|Patterson
|Programmer Analyst II
|$40.50
|09/28/2009
|$84,240.0000
|Brian
|Stafford
|Media Services Manager
|$38.81
|10/09/2000
|$80,724.8000
|Leigh
|Phillips
|Support Services Director
|$37.61
|09/05/2000
|$78,228.8000
|Michael
|Aldridge
|System Analyst II
|$36.08
|05/19/2014
|$75,046.4000
|Angela
|Riddle
|Senior Accountant
|$36.05
|10/06/1993
|$74,984.0000
|Russell
|Dunn
|Line Worker I-B
|$35.68
|02/13/2017
|$74,214.4000
|Tyler
|Miller
|Line Worker I-B
|$35.68
|01/04/2016
|$74,214.4000
|Bruce
|Bratton
|Water Distribution Supervisor
|$35.41
|01/08/2001
|$73,652.8000
|Michael
|Harrod
|Telecom Engineering Technician Supervisor
|$35.16
|11/19/2001
|$73,132.8000
|Travis
|Fitzgerald
|Security Supervisor
|$35.15
|11/04/2002
|$73,112.0000
|Cassie
|Estill
|Customer Services Supervisor
|$35.00
|11/18/1996
|$72,800.0000
|Eric
|Brown
|Line Worker I
|$34.87
|01/17/2017
|$72,529.6000
|Troy
|Goins
|Line Worker I
|$34.87
|09/17/2007
|$72,529.6000
|Charles
|Burnette
|Telecom Installation Supervisor
|$34.85
|04/22/2002
|$72,488.0000
|Susan
|Russell
|Water Engineer Tech III
|$34.83
|01/06/1998
|$72,446.4000
|James
|Hopkins
|Electric Engineering Tech III
|$34.50
|12/04/2000
|$71,760.0000
|William
|Clark
|Telecom Construction Supervisor
|$34.26
|06/30/1995
|$71,260.8000
|Timothy
|Stallard
|Meter Reading Supervisor
|$34.23
|04/04/1994
|$71,198.4000
|Sawai
|Vogler
|Telecom Network Technician II
|$33.80
|10/14/1997
|$70,304.0000
|Paul
|Ellis
|Broadband Technician II
|$33.79
|09/05/2000
|$70,283.2000
|RaeJean
|Wilson
|Telecom Office Supervisor
|$33.08
|11/11/1996
|$68,806.4000
|Robert
|Smither
|Telecom Network Technician II
|$32.98
|05/30/2000
|$68,598.4000
|Thomas
|Roberts
|Garage Supervisor
|$32.79
|08/11/2003
|$68,203.2000
|Mary
|Hart
|HR Generalist II
|$32.77
|12/01/1998
|$68,161.6000
|James
|Hellard
|Broadband Technician II
|$32.77
|02/22/2005
|$68,161.6000
|Timothy
|Edwards
|Broadband Technician II
|$32.75
|10/21/2003
|$68,120.0000
|Michael
|Wolff
|GIS Administrator
|$32.56
|03/19/2018
|$67,724.8000
|April
|Rhodes
|Customer Services Supervisor
|$32.52
|02/14/2005
|$67,641.6000
|Steven
|Quarles
|Water Distribution Supervisor
|$32.27
|11/28/2005
|$67,121.6000
|Joshua
|Adams
|Water Distribution Supervisor
|$32.14
|08/06/2007
|$66,851.2000
|Gary
|Culbertson
|System Technician II
|$32.10
|09/02/2008
|$66,768.0000
|Grant
|Smith
|Line Worker II
|$32.10
|05/07/2018
|$66,768.0000
|Michael
|Tracy
|Line Worker II
|$32.10
|09/04/2018
|$66,768.0000
|Jack
|Phillips
|Telecom Engineering Tech III
|$31.94
|01/28/2002
|$66,435.2000
|Michael
|Caulley
|Water Distribution Supervisor
|$31.85
|05/31/2011
|$66,248.0000
|Eli
|Adamson
|Electric Engineer I
|$31.29
|07/22/2019
|$65,083.2000
|Jeremy
|Richardson
|Storeroom Supervisor
|$31.26
|04/06/1998
|$65,020.8000
|Pamela
|Phillips
|Electric Engineering Tech III
|$31.15
|06/02/2008
|$64,792.0000
|Jason
|Broughton
|Telecom Network Technician I
|$30.74
|04/03/2000
|$63,939.2000
|Harvey
|Couch
|Telecommunications Product Manager
|$30.62
|10/16/2006
|$63,689.6000
|Timothy
|Casey
|Water Distribution Operator IV
|$30.58
|08/01/1996
|$63,606.4000
|Chad
|Vest
|Construction Crew Leader Cable
|$30.53
|07/23/2001
|$63,502.4000
|Jason
|Wilson
|Plant Maintenance Supervisor - Water Treatment Plant
|$30.53
|06/11/2012
|$63,502.4000
|Benjamin
|Yeary
|Construction Crew Leader Cable
|$30.52
|07/27/1998
|$63,481.6000
|Stephen
|Bolin
|Water Dis Lead Operator
|$30.32
|08/11/2008
|$63,065.6000
|Robert
|Hawkins
|Water Plant Senior Operator
|$30.22
|05/11/2005
|$62,857.6000
|David
|Columbia
|Production Supervisor
|$30.18
|12/20/2011
|$62,774.4000
|Daniel
|Wiley
|Water Distribution Operator IV
|$29.94
|01/03/1994
|$62,275.2000
|Randall
|Barbour
|Water Distribution Operator IV
|$29.90
|06/19/2000
|$62,192.0000
|Shannon
|Young
|Laboratory Manager
|$29.52
|05/06/2002
|$61,401.6000
|Betty
|Couch
|Telecom Network Technician I
|$29.18
|02/12/2007
|$60,694.4000
|Jeffrey
|Mulder
|Water Distribution Operator IV
|$29.18
|10/29/2002
|$60,694.4000
|John
|Travis
|Installer Technician III
|$29.17
|01/10/2005
|$60,673.6000
|Robbie
|Carney
|Broadband Technician I
|$29.13
|05/15/2000
|$60,590.4000
|Thomas
|Woodside
|Water Distribution Operator IV
|$29.05
|12/28/2004
|$60,424.0000
|Mary
|Poe
|Executive Assistant to GM
|$28.78
|01/03/2012
|$59,862.4000
|Christopher
|Arnold
|Installer Technician III
|$28.63
|11/05/2007
|$59,550.4000
|Joshua
|Hicks
|Installer Technician III
|$28.62
|11/02/2009
|$59,529.6000
|Michael
|Spencer
|Assistant Meter Reading Supervisor
|$28.55
|02/11/1997
|$59,384.0000
|William
|Lynn
|Network Operations Center Supervisor
|$28.52
|04/13/2004
|$59,321.6000
|Robert
|Young
|Security Specialist II
|$28.18
|11/06/2000
|$58,614.4000
|Cecilia
|Chapman
|Security Specialist II
|$27.47
|09/28/1998
|$57,137.6000
|Andrew
|Sullivan
|Security Specialist II
|$27.41
|04/23/2007
|$57,012.8000
|Robert
|Frye
|Water Plant Operator IV
|$27.37
|10/27/2014
|$56,929.6000
|Jennifer
|Hellard
|Purchasing Agent
|$27.33
|04/21/2003
|$56,846.4000
|Leshia
|Burnette
|Telecom Service Order Rep III
|$26.75
|03/03/2003
|$55,640.0000
|Michael
|Anderson
|Heavy Truck & Equipment Tech IV
|$26.32
|05/31/2016
|$54,745.6000
|Cameron
|Sheets
|Line Worker III
|$26.23
|11/26/2018
|$54,558.4000
|Andrea
|Pullium
|Work Order Coordinator
|$26.09
|09/20/1999
|$54,267.2000
|John
|Hatter
|Inventory Control Coordinator
|$25.85
|09/21/2000
|$53,768.0000
|Charles
|Landrum
|Payroll Accountant
|$25.71
|09/19/2005
|$53,476.8000
|Rush
|Eagle
|Telecom Engineering Tech I
|$25.37
|10/10/2011
|$52,769.6000
|Brandon
|Williams
|Water Plant Operator IV
|$25.34
|02/06/2017
|$52,707.2000
|Wanda
|McDonald
|Administrative Assistant II
|$25.01
|01/02/2001
|$52,020.8000
|Clinton
|Hymer
|Heavy Truck & Equipment Tech III
|$24.93
|12/16/2013
|$51,854.4000
|Erik
|Fields
|Construction Line worker II
|$24.86
|09/08/2015
|$51,708.8000
|William
|Getz
|Water Plant Operator IV
|$24.85
|07/17/2017
|$51,688.0000
|Tonya
|Ritchie
|Administrative Assistant II
|$24.68
|07/22/2008
|$51,334.4000
|Zachary
|Hubbard
|Video Producer-Director II
|$24.59
|07/22/2013
|$51,147.2000
|Michelle
|McClain
|Customer Service Representative III
|$24.49
|06/11/2007
|$50,939.2000
|Joseph
|Moretti
|Water Distribution Operator III
|$24.48
|02/10/2003
|$50,918.4000
|Quinette
|Redding
|Customer Service Representative III
|$24.45
|08/13/2002
|$50,856.0000
|Jill
|Swaim
|Customer Service Representative III
|$24.39
|01/08/2007
|$50,731.2000
|Trisa
|Cinnamon
|Customer Service Representative III
|$24.30
|02/20/2007
|$50,544.0000
|Ricardo
|Hernandez
|Water Engineer Tech II
|$24.02
|05/21/2018
|$49,961.6000
|Martin
|Tindle
|Water Plant Operator IV
|$23.88
|10/01/2018
|$49,670.4000
|Alexander
|Cheak
|Water Distribution Operator IV
|$23.78
|06/01/2015
|$49,462.4000
|Catherine
|Jennings
|Executive Assistant to AGM of Administration
|$23.60
|10/13/2003
|$49,088.0000
|Cassias
|Parker
|Installer Technician II
|$23.13
|10/03/2016
|$48,110.4000
|Melissa
|Tackett
|Telecom Service Order Rep III
|$23.13
|09/29/2014
|$48,110.4000
|Christopher
|Jeffries
|Installer Technician II
|$23.12
|01/23/2017
|$48,089.6000
|Kimberly
|Bayes
|Account Payable Specialist
|$22.95
|11/14/2005
|$47,736.0000
|Rebecca
|Wilson
|Dispatcher
|$22.89
|11/05/2007
|$47,611.2000
|Greg
|Hoover
|Dispatcher
|$22.78
|09/04/2001
|$47,382.4000
|Travis
|Centers
|Water Distribution Operator III
|$22.47
|06/19/2017
|$46,737.6000
|Jordan
|Taylor
|Water Distribution Operator III
|$22.47
|06/19/2017
|$46,737.6000
|Amanda
|Patrick
|Meter Reader III
|$22.45
|09/25/2007
|$46,696.0000
|Russell
|Banks
|Telecom Engineering Tech I
|$22.29
|10/02/2017
|$46,363.2000
|Jonathan
|Cook
|Installer Technician II
|$22.23
|07/05/2017
|$46,238.4000
|Kelly
|Dunmire
|Customer Service Representative III
|$22.23
|08/25/2014
|$46,238.4000
|Bryan
|Sageser
|Heavy Truck & Equipment Tech III
|$22.20
|03/05/2018
|$46,176.0000
|Stephanie
|Allaine
|Business Product Specialist
|$21.87
|07/27/2020
|$45,489.6000
|Justin
|Poe
|Water Distribution Operator III
|$21.87
|09/02/2014
|$45,489.6000
|John
|Lyons
|Safety Field Assistant
|$21.40
|08/20/2018
|$44,512.0000
|Noah
|Goodlett
|Water Distribution Operator II
|$21.18
|03/26/2018
|$44,054.4000
|Christopher
|Fallis
|Installer Technician I
|$21.17
|06/19/2017
|$44,033.6000
|William
|Maggard
|Installer Technician I
|$21.17
|04/17/2017
|$44,033.6000
|Samuel
|McComas
|Installer Technician I
|$21.17
|10/24/2017
|$44,033.6000
|Matthew
|Cottongim
|Maintenance Technician - WTP Operator I
|$21.09
|01/04/2016
|$43,867.2000
|Krystal
|Simpson
|Marketing and Graphic Design Specialist
|$20.98
|02/13/2018
|$43,638.4000
|Herman
|Fields
|Installer Technician I
|$20.76
|12/11/2018
|$43,180.8000
|Orion
|Howard
|Water Distribution Operator II
|$20.76
|09/16/2019
|$43,180.8000
|Jacob
|Harris
|Construction Line worker I
|$20.56
|10/29/2018
|$42,764.8000
|Timothy
|McClease
|Construction Line worker I
|$20.55
|05/30/2017
|$42,744.0000
|James
|Conner
|$20.27
|08/30/2021
|$42,161.6000
|Keith
|Meador
|Facilities Locator I
|$20.23
|12/06/2010
|$42,078.4000
|Wesley
|Ricketts
|Construction Line worker I
|$20.16
|04/06/2020
|$41,932.8000
|Amanda
|Woodard
|Customer Service Representative III
|$20.16
|03/13/2017
|$41,932.8000
|Joshua
|Dean
|Construction Line worker I
|$20.15
|10/14/2019
|$41,912.0000
|James
|Dempsey
|Water Distribution Operator I
|$19.77
|10/07/2019
|$41,121.6000
|Collin
|Harris
|Water Distribution Operator I
|$19.77
|07/22/2019
|$41,121.6000
|Joshua
|Hutcherson
|Water Distribution Operator I
|$19.77
|07/22/2019
|$41,121.6000
|Theresa
|Pfeifer
|Executive Assistant to Chief Operating Officer
|$19.77
|04/08/2019
|$41,121.6000
|Sheila
|Sherrard
|Cashier
|$19.49
|10/16/2000
|$40,539.2000
|Philip
|Craig
|Meter Reader III
|$19.33
|12/11/2017
|$40,206.4000
|Timothy
|Skaggs
|Meter Reader III
|$19.33
|12/11/2017
|$40,206.4000
|Cody
|Allen
|Water Distribution Operator I
|$19.10
|04/26/2021
|$39,728.0000
|Tyler
|Anglin
|Water Distribution Operator I
|$19.10
|09/28/2020
|$39,728.0000
|William
|Burgess
|Water Distribution Operator I
|$19.10
|07/06/2021
|$39,728.0000
|Catherine
|Dillon
|Customer Service Representative III
|$19.10
|01/28/2019
|$39,728.0000
|Brooke
|Loman
|Customer Service Representative III
|$19.10
|08/05/2019
|$39,728.0000
|Brandi
|Lyons
|Customer Service Representative III
|$19.10
|06/25/2018
|$39,728.0000
|Nicholas
|Sharp
|Heavy Truck & Equpment Tech I
|$18.66
|01/27/2020
|$38,812.8000
|Brandon
|Clanton
|Meter Reader III
|$18.58
|07/09/2018
|$38,646.4000
|Paula
|Anderson
|Telecom Service Order Rep II
|$18.55
|02/12/2018
|$38,584.0000
|Chelsi
|Coburn
|Dispatcher
|$18.55
|06/03/2019
|$38,584.0000
|Andrea
|McKenzie
|Telecom Service Order Rep II
|$18.55
|05/21/2018
|$38,584.0000
|Jeffrey
|Olson
|Dispatcher
|$18.55
|04/01/2019
|$38,584.0000
|Raymond
|Pettibone
|Dispatcher
|$18.55
|04/01/2019
|$38,584.0000
|Deborah
|Fowler
|Cashier
|$18.39
|10/20/2008
|$38,251.2000
|Katherine
|Schroerlucke
|Cashier
|$18.34
|12/01/2008
|$38,147.2000
|Joshua
|Hartzell
|Dispatcher
|$18.28
|07/26/2019
|$38,022.4000
|Carrie
|Peach
|Stock Clerk III
|$17.93
|10/09/2017
|$37,294.4000
|Joseph
|Aubrey
|Dispatcher
|$17.92
|04/12/2021
|$37,273.6000
|Todd
|Cremeans
|Video Producer-Director
|$17.92
|09/11/2019
|$37,273.6000
|Roxane
|Wilson
|Custodian
|$17.58
|01/31/2005
|$36,566.4000
|Shawn
|Bennett
|Meter Reader II
|$16.94
|09/03/2019
|$35,235.2000
|William
|Brewer
|Apprentice Installer
|$16.76
|04/06/2020
|$34,860.8000
|Andrew
|Elliston
|Apprentice Installer
|$16.76
|04/06/2020
|$34,860.8000
|Melanie
|Johnson
|Customer Service Representative I
|$15.58
|07/26/2021
|$32,406.4000
|Abby
|Presley
|Stock Clerk II
|$15.58
|09/23/2019
|$32,406.4000
|Jamie
|Wallace
|Cashier
|$14.70
|07/22/2019
|$30,576.0000
|Reyna
|Gonzalez
|Custodian
|$14.41
|06/03/2019
|$29,972.8000
|McClain
|Reed
|Building Grounds Maintenance Worker
|$14.41
|09/16/2019
|$29,972.8000
|Jason
|Smith
|Custodian
|$14.41
|07/08/2019
|$29,972.8000
|Charles
|Woolums
|Custodian
|$14.41
|12/03/2019
|$29,972.8000
|William
|Cheek
|Account Executive
|$10.78
|08/18/2014
|$22,422.4000
|Abby
|Clark
|Account Executive
|$9.62
|01/04/2021
|$20,009.6000
