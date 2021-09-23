FPB.jpg

The Frankfort Plant Board building (The State Journal archive)

This is the fourth installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board. 

The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 207 full-time Frankfort Plant Board employees as of Aug. 31. 

Some employees may have left or been hired by the city since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed.

The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary. In this case, FPB provided The State Journal with hourly wages, which were then multiplied by 2,080 to approximate every employee’s base salary.

General Manager Gary Zheng, who was brought in to lead the municipal utility, tops the list of highest-paid employees making just over $201,000.

The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $64,358. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274. A State Journal analysis of salaries at Kentucky State University found that the average full-time employee there was making $58,570; that average for city employees is $51,656 and for the county it’s $45,508.

All told, base salaries for full-time employees account for $13.32 million. FPB’s total budget for this fiscal year is around just under $102 million.

Understanding the numbers 

Important to note, per FPB spokesperson Cathy Lindsey and Human Resources Director Nichell Brown, is that the utility is not competing for the same employees as the city or county. Its jobs are different, and the roles and expertise required to run a public utility often mean higher employee wages.

The pair pointed to a 2018 survey done by the American Public Power Association (APPA) as a more accurate point of comparison for FPB’s salaries.

FPB’s salaries fall roughly in line, based on its size, with most of the survey results.

The FPB uses an outside consultant, the Johanson Group, to perform a market study to compare to its own salary scale to check how competitive the pay grades are.

“He (Johnason) researches similar agencies, which are mainly utilities, to see if our salaries are currently either below market or above market,” Brown said. “And based on that information, we'll make a decision on whether our salaries are in line, or if we need to change our overall salary grades.”

Brown said that FPB “constantly struggles” to retain employees, particularly linemen, in its electric department. Recruiting from lineman schools means that linemen have to relocate to Frankfort from elsewhere in the state, which Brown said can lead to those workers choosing to relocate once more after gaining experience.

“Sometimes they'll come here to get experience and then choose to go to a place like Kentucky Utilities (KU) because they can work closer to home since their area is broader than our area,” Brown said. “So that definitely is a struggle for us just to stay competitive with KU.”

Lindsey said that issue, as well as pay, makes it harder for the utility to build and retain a seasoned crew.

First NameLast NameDefault Jobs (HR)Hourly PayDate HiredBase salary
GuanghuiZhengGeneral Manager$96.7510/15/2018$201,240.0000
KennethFosterChief Operating Officer$81.4605/14/1999$169,436.8000
MiltonPriceAssistant G M Administration - Staff Attorney$74.0504/18/2005$154,024.0000
DavidBillingsDirector of Water$69.1001/05/2004$143,728.0000
DavidDentonChief Finance Officer$66.3706/06/2012$138,049.6000
GeorgeHudsonElectric Superintendent$63.6309/14/1998$132,350.4000
AdamHellardTelecom Superintendent$61.2410/11/1993$127,379.2000
CaseyJonesInformation Technology Director$60.8005/14/2001$126,464.0000
TravisMcCullarChief Electric Engineer$55.4301/20/2009$115,294.4000
KatrinaCumminsFinance Director$54.9906/09/2014$114,379.2000
JamesCarterElectric Engineer II$51.2301/21/1997$106,558.4000
RichardHenryInformation Technology Assistant Director$51.1810/01/2012$106,454.4000
JulieRoneyWater Plant Superintendent$50.3010/20/2014$104,624.0000
BrianBourneWater Distribution Superintendent$50.1806/23/1997$104,374.4000
MarkHarrodAssistant Superintendent- Electric$49.1601/03/1994$102,252.8000
SharmistaDuttaWater Engineer II$48.5801/16/2007$101,046.4000
KimberlyPhillipsSafety Director$47.6911/28/1994$99,195.2000
TroyPerrySupervisor-Overhead/Underground$46.0003/25/1997$95,680.0000
WilliamTriplettIT Systems Engineer$45.7303/03/2005$95,118.4000
DeronRamboNetwork Operations Director$45.2510/29/2018$94,120.0000
KennethAitkenSupervisor-Overhead/Underground$44.8910/29/2001$93,371.2000
JerryO'NanSupervisor-Overhead/Underground$44.8908/17/1992$93,371.2000
MichealAldridgeElectric Construction Support Supervisor$44.4904/17/1997$92,539.2000
ClydeCarterSystem Technician Supervisor$43.4904/25/2005$90,459.2000
NichellBrownHuman Resources Director$43.4309/05/2006$90,334.4000
CathyLindseyDirector of Communications and Marketing$43.4303/13/2017$90,334.4000
TaylorMcDonaldProgrammer Analyst II$43.2208/25/2008$89,897.6000
ShaneHoltAssistant Telecom Superintendent$42.3404/03/2000$88,067.2000
DannyHarringAssistant Water Distribution Superintendent$42.1008/27/1999$87,568.0000
DanielBurkeLead System Technician$42.0009/12/2007$87,360.0000
MichaelMillerLead Line Worker$42.0006/05/2006$87,360.0000
CalebPerkinsLead Line Worker$42.0008/13/2012$87,360.0000
DavidRidderikhoffLead Line Worker$42.0010/04/2004$87,360.0000
BrandonPowersInterim Water Plant Superintendent$41.9503/13/2000$87,256.0000
WayneMcDonaldChief Telecom Technician$41.7912/09/1996$86,923.2000
BruceBratcherJourneyman System Technician$41.7808/06/2012$86,902.4000
MichaelColliganJourneyman Lineworker$41.7812/30/2013$86,902.4000
TimothyCoubertJourneyman Lineworker$41.7807/08/1996$86,902.4000
CharlieFranklinJourneyman Lineworker$41.7808/02/1999$86,902.4000
DannyHarrodJourneyman System Technician$41.7807/15/1998$86,902.4000
RichardMasonJourneyman Lineworker$41.7811/12/2001$86,902.4000
JamesMauserService Truck Crew Leader$41.7811/01/2006$86,902.4000
BrandonMooreJourneyman System Technician$41.7809/17/2007$86,902.4000
MatthewQuarlesJourneyman Lineworker$41.7805/22/2006$86,902.4000
StevenRiddleJourneyman Lineworker$41.7810/28/2013$86,902.4000
AugustusTaylorJourneyman Lineworker$41.7812/30/2013$86,902.4000
MorganWeberJourneyman Lineworker$41.7812/13/1995$86,902.4000
ZacheryWidenerJourneyman Lineworker$41.7802/29/2016$86,902.4000
LarryBrownBroadband Technology Manager$40.5501/03/2005$84,344.0000
RyanPattersonProgrammer Analyst II$40.5009/28/2009$84,240.0000
BrianStaffordMedia Services Manager$38.8110/09/2000$80,724.8000
LeighPhillipsSupport Services Director$37.6109/05/2000$78,228.8000
MichaelAldridgeSystem Analyst II$36.0805/19/2014$75,046.4000
AngelaRiddleSenior Accountant$36.0510/06/1993$74,984.0000
RussellDunnLine Worker I-B$35.6802/13/2017$74,214.4000
TylerMillerLine Worker I-B$35.6801/04/2016$74,214.4000
BruceBrattonWater Distribution Supervisor$35.4101/08/2001$73,652.8000
MichaelHarrodTelecom Engineering Technician Supervisor$35.1611/19/2001$73,132.8000
TravisFitzgeraldSecurity Supervisor$35.1511/04/2002$73,112.0000
CassieEstillCustomer Services Supervisor$35.0011/18/1996$72,800.0000
EricBrownLine Worker I$34.8701/17/2017$72,529.6000
TroyGoinsLine Worker I$34.8709/17/2007$72,529.6000
CharlesBurnetteTelecom Installation Supervisor$34.8504/22/2002$72,488.0000
SusanRussellWater Engineer Tech III$34.8301/06/1998$72,446.4000
JamesHopkinsElectric Engineering Tech III$34.5012/04/2000$71,760.0000
WilliamClarkTelecom Construction Supervisor$34.2606/30/1995$71,260.8000
TimothyStallardMeter Reading Supervisor$34.2304/04/1994$71,198.4000
SawaiVoglerTelecom Network Technician II$33.8010/14/1997$70,304.0000
PaulEllisBroadband Technician II$33.7909/05/2000$70,283.2000
RaeJeanWilsonTelecom Office Supervisor$33.0811/11/1996$68,806.4000
RobertSmitherTelecom Network Technician II$32.9805/30/2000$68,598.4000
ThomasRobertsGarage Supervisor$32.7908/11/2003$68,203.2000
MaryHartHR Generalist II$32.7712/01/1998$68,161.6000
JamesHellardBroadband Technician II$32.7702/22/2005$68,161.6000
TimothyEdwardsBroadband Technician II$32.7510/21/2003$68,120.0000
MichaelWolffGIS Administrator$32.5603/19/2018$67,724.8000
AprilRhodesCustomer Services Supervisor$32.5202/14/2005$67,641.6000
StevenQuarlesWater Distribution Supervisor$32.2711/28/2005$67,121.6000
JoshuaAdamsWater Distribution Supervisor$32.1408/06/2007$66,851.2000
GaryCulbertsonSystem Technician II$32.1009/02/2008$66,768.0000
GrantSmithLine Worker II$32.1005/07/2018$66,768.0000
MichaelTracyLine Worker II$32.1009/04/2018$66,768.0000
JackPhillipsTelecom Engineering Tech III$31.9401/28/2002$66,435.2000
MichaelCaulleyWater Distribution Supervisor$31.8505/31/2011$66,248.0000
EliAdamsonElectric Engineer I$31.2907/22/2019$65,083.2000
JeremyRichardsonStoreroom Supervisor$31.2604/06/1998$65,020.8000
PamelaPhillipsElectric Engineering Tech III$31.1506/02/2008$64,792.0000
JasonBroughtonTelecom Network Technician I$30.7404/03/2000$63,939.2000
HarveyCouchTelecommunications Product Manager$30.6210/16/2006$63,689.6000
TimothyCaseyWater Distribution Operator IV$30.5808/01/1996$63,606.4000
ChadVestConstruction Crew Leader Cable$30.5307/23/2001$63,502.4000
JasonWilsonPlant Maintenance Supervisor - Water Treatment Plant$30.5306/11/2012$63,502.4000
BenjaminYearyConstruction Crew Leader Cable$30.5207/27/1998$63,481.6000
StephenBolinWater Dis Lead Operator$30.3208/11/2008$63,065.6000
RobertHawkinsWater Plant Senior Operator$30.2205/11/2005$62,857.6000
DavidColumbiaProduction Supervisor$30.1812/20/2011$62,774.4000
DanielWileyWater Distribution Operator IV$29.9401/03/1994$62,275.2000
RandallBarbourWater Distribution Operator IV$29.9006/19/2000$62,192.0000
ShannonYoungLaboratory Manager$29.5205/06/2002$61,401.6000
BettyCouchTelecom Network Technician I$29.1802/12/2007$60,694.4000
JeffreyMulderWater Distribution Operator IV$29.1810/29/2002$60,694.4000
JohnTravisInstaller Technician III$29.1701/10/2005$60,673.6000
RobbieCarneyBroadband Technician I$29.1305/15/2000$60,590.4000
ThomasWoodsideWater Distribution Operator IV$29.0512/28/2004$60,424.0000
MaryPoeExecutive Assistant to GM$28.7801/03/2012$59,862.4000
ChristopherArnoldInstaller Technician III$28.6311/05/2007$59,550.4000
JoshuaHicksInstaller Technician III$28.6211/02/2009$59,529.6000
MichaelSpencerAssistant Meter Reading Supervisor$28.5502/11/1997$59,384.0000
WilliamLynnNetwork Operations Center Supervisor$28.5204/13/2004$59,321.6000
RobertYoungSecurity Specialist II$28.1811/06/2000$58,614.4000
CeciliaChapmanSecurity Specialist II$27.4709/28/1998$57,137.6000
AndrewSullivanSecurity Specialist II$27.4104/23/2007$57,012.8000
RobertFryeWater Plant Operator IV$27.3710/27/2014$56,929.6000
JenniferHellardPurchasing Agent$27.3304/21/2003$56,846.4000
LeshiaBurnetteTelecom Service Order Rep III$26.7503/03/2003$55,640.0000
MichaelAndersonHeavy Truck & Equipment Tech IV$26.3205/31/2016$54,745.6000
CameronSheetsLine Worker III$26.2311/26/2018$54,558.4000
AndreaPulliumWork Order Coordinator$26.0909/20/1999$54,267.2000
JohnHatterInventory Control Coordinator$25.8509/21/2000$53,768.0000
CharlesLandrumPayroll Accountant$25.7109/19/2005$53,476.8000
RushEagleTelecom Engineering Tech I$25.3710/10/2011$52,769.6000
BrandonWilliamsWater Plant Operator IV$25.3402/06/2017$52,707.2000
WandaMcDonaldAdministrative Assistant II$25.0101/02/2001$52,020.8000
ClintonHymerHeavy Truck & Equipment Tech III$24.9312/16/2013$51,854.4000
ErikFieldsConstruction Line worker II$24.8609/08/2015$51,708.8000
WilliamGetzWater Plant Operator IV$24.8507/17/2017$51,688.0000
TonyaRitchieAdministrative Assistant II$24.6807/22/2008$51,334.4000
ZacharyHubbardVideo Producer-Director II$24.5907/22/2013$51,147.2000
MichelleMcClainCustomer Service Representative III$24.4906/11/2007$50,939.2000
JosephMorettiWater Distribution Operator III$24.4802/10/2003$50,918.4000
QuinetteReddingCustomer Service Representative III$24.4508/13/2002$50,856.0000
JillSwaimCustomer Service Representative III$24.3901/08/2007$50,731.2000
TrisaCinnamonCustomer Service Representative III$24.3002/20/2007$50,544.0000
RicardoHernandezWater Engineer Tech II$24.0205/21/2018$49,961.6000
MartinTindleWater Plant Operator IV$23.8810/01/2018$49,670.4000
AlexanderCheakWater Distribution Operator IV$23.7806/01/2015$49,462.4000
CatherineJenningsExecutive Assistant to AGM of Administration$23.6010/13/2003$49,088.0000
CassiasParkerInstaller Technician II$23.1310/03/2016$48,110.4000
MelissaTackettTelecom Service Order Rep III$23.1309/29/2014$48,110.4000
ChristopherJeffriesInstaller Technician II$23.1201/23/2017$48,089.6000
KimberlyBayesAccount Payable Specialist$22.9511/14/2005$47,736.0000
RebeccaWilsonDispatcher$22.8911/05/2007$47,611.2000
GregHooverDispatcher$22.7809/04/2001$47,382.4000
TravisCentersWater Distribution Operator III$22.4706/19/2017$46,737.6000
JordanTaylorWater Distribution Operator III$22.4706/19/2017$46,737.6000
AmandaPatrickMeter Reader III$22.4509/25/2007$46,696.0000
RussellBanksTelecom Engineering Tech I$22.2910/02/2017$46,363.2000
JonathanCookInstaller Technician II$22.2307/05/2017$46,238.4000
KellyDunmireCustomer Service Representative III$22.2308/25/2014$46,238.4000
BryanSageserHeavy Truck & Equipment Tech III$22.2003/05/2018$46,176.0000
StephanieAllaineBusiness Product Specialist$21.8707/27/2020$45,489.6000
JustinPoeWater Distribution Operator III$21.8709/02/2014$45,489.6000
JohnLyonsSafety Field Assistant$21.4008/20/2018$44,512.0000
NoahGoodlettWater Distribution Operator II$21.1803/26/2018$44,054.4000
ChristopherFallisInstaller Technician I$21.1706/19/2017$44,033.6000
WilliamMaggardInstaller Technician I$21.1704/17/2017$44,033.6000
SamuelMcComasInstaller Technician I$21.1710/24/2017$44,033.6000
MatthewCottongimMaintenance Technician - WTP Operator I$21.0901/04/2016$43,867.2000
KrystalSimpsonMarketing and Graphic Design Specialist$20.9802/13/2018$43,638.4000
HermanFieldsInstaller Technician I$20.7612/11/2018$43,180.8000
OrionHowardWater Distribution Operator II$20.7609/16/2019$43,180.8000
JacobHarrisConstruction Line worker I$20.5610/29/2018$42,764.8000
TimothyMcCleaseConstruction Line worker I$20.5505/30/2017$42,744.0000
JamesConner $20.2708/30/2021$42,161.6000
KeithMeadorFacilities Locator I$20.2312/06/2010$42,078.4000
WesleyRickettsConstruction Line worker I$20.1604/06/2020$41,932.8000
AmandaWoodardCustomer Service Representative III$20.1603/13/2017$41,932.8000
JoshuaDeanConstruction Line worker I$20.1510/14/2019$41,912.0000
JamesDempseyWater Distribution Operator I$19.7710/07/2019$41,121.6000
CollinHarrisWater Distribution Operator I$19.7707/22/2019$41,121.6000
JoshuaHutchersonWater Distribution Operator I$19.7707/22/2019$41,121.6000
TheresaPfeiferExecutive Assistant to Chief Operating Officer$19.7704/08/2019$41,121.6000
SheilaSherrardCashier$19.4910/16/2000$40,539.2000
PhilipCraigMeter Reader III$19.3312/11/2017$40,206.4000
TimothySkaggsMeter Reader III$19.3312/11/2017$40,206.4000
CodyAllenWater Distribution Operator I$19.1004/26/2021$39,728.0000
TylerAnglinWater Distribution Operator I$19.1009/28/2020$39,728.0000
WilliamBurgessWater Distribution Operator I$19.1007/06/2021$39,728.0000
CatherineDillonCustomer Service Representative III$19.1001/28/2019$39,728.0000
BrookeLomanCustomer Service Representative III$19.1008/05/2019$39,728.0000
BrandiLyonsCustomer Service Representative III$19.1006/25/2018$39,728.0000
NicholasSharpHeavy Truck & Equpment Tech I$18.6601/27/2020$38,812.8000
BrandonClantonMeter Reader III$18.5807/09/2018$38,646.4000
PaulaAndersonTelecom Service Order Rep II$18.5502/12/2018$38,584.0000
ChelsiCoburnDispatcher$18.5506/03/2019$38,584.0000
AndreaMcKenzieTelecom Service Order Rep II$18.5505/21/2018$38,584.0000
JeffreyOlsonDispatcher$18.5504/01/2019$38,584.0000
RaymondPettiboneDispatcher$18.5504/01/2019$38,584.0000
DeborahFowlerCashier$18.3910/20/2008$38,251.2000
KatherineSchroerluckeCashier$18.3412/01/2008$38,147.2000
JoshuaHartzellDispatcher$18.2807/26/2019$38,022.4000
CarriePeachStock Clerk III$17.9310/09/2017$37,294.4000
JosephAubreyDispatcher$17.9204/12/2021$37,273.6000
ToddCremeansVideo Producer-Director$17.9209/11/2019$37,273.6000
RoxaneWilsonCustodian$17.5801/31/2005$36,566.4000
ShawnBennettMeter Reader II$16.9409/03/2019$35,235.2000
WilliamBrewerApprentice Installer$16.7604/06/2020$34,860.8000
AndrewEllistonApprentice Installer$16.7604/06/2020$34,860.8000
MelanieJohnsonCustomer Service Representative I$15.5807/26/2021$32,406.4000
AbbyPresleyStock Clerk II$15.5809/23/2019$32,406.4000
JamieWallaceCashier$14.7007/22/2019$30,576.0000
ReynaGonzalezCustodian$14.4106/03/2019$29,972.8000
McClainReedBuilding Grounds Maintenance Worker$14.4109/16/2019$29,972.8000
JasonSmithCustodian$14.4107/08/2019$29,972.8000
CharlesWoolumsCustodian$14.4112/03/2019$29,972.8000
WilliamCheekAccount Executive$10.7808/18/2014$22,422.4000
AbbyClarkAccount Executive$9.6201/04/2021$20,009.6000

