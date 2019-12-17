The Frankfort Plant Board took no action after meeting in closed session for a little more than hour Tuesday evening to discuss the Tanglewood reservoir litigation.
At a special meeting in November, the plant board voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to a lawsuit with the city over the 134-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s water supply.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The Frankfort City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
The city commission met in closed session Monday to discuss the reservoir litigation but took no action.
Other business
- Screen 1 at the raw water intake station will soon be replaced. The replacement and upgrades will be completed by Atlas Manufacturing Co. for $126,135. The same company replaced screen 2 in 2014.
- The plant board is offering a free home energy audit to the first 110 residential customers who sign up for the service beginning Jan. 6. FPB has hired Weatherization Plus to conduct the audits. The audits will reveal areas where homeowners can make energy-efficient improvements such as replacing the windows or lightbulbs. Participants are not required to make any changes to their homes following the audit. For more information, visit fpb.cc/home-energy-auditor or call 502-352-4372
- A public hearing will be held at the next FPB meeting at 151 Flynn Ave. on Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. to discuss changes to the board’s sub-metering policy.