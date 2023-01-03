During the Frankfort Plant Board's special meeting on Dec. 16, John Cubine, the board's chair brought up the need for FPB to review security measures for its facilities in the wake of attacks on power substations across the country over the last several months.

Since September, there have been at least 18 attacks on substations, with the most recent incidents happening in North Carolina on December 3 and in Washington state on December 25. 

Police warn residents of poser FPB employees

