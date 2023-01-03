During the Frankfort Plant Board's special meeting on Dec. 16, John Cubine, the board's chair brought up the need for FPB to review security measures for its facilities in the wake of attacks on power substations across the country over the last several months.
Since September, there have been at least 18 attacks on substations, with the most recent incidents happening in North Carolina on December 3 and in Washington state on December 25.
Authorities say that on Dec. 3 in Moore County, North Carolina, two power substations were damaged by small arms fire. As a result, tens of thousands of people were without power during some of the most bitterly cold weather of that month.
On Christmas Day in Washington State four substations were vandalized, leaving more than 14,000 people without power.
During the FPB meeting, Cubine noted that Richard Glick, the commissioner for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) to determine whether security measures around power grids needed to be strengthened nationwide.
In light of that, Cubine called for Gary Zheng, FPB's general manager, to find an outside company to perform a security assessment of FPB facilities over the next few weeks.
"I want to ask Gary to take a look over the next 30 days and get someone to do an assessment for us," Cubine told his colleagues. "Not to do any work, not to buy anything, just to come in and do an inventory for us. Look at our facilities."
While the FPB does schedule security assessments every few years, Cubine, noted that the cost of the proposed assessment would be minimal and that due to the growing number of attacks across the nation it would be a prudent move.
Board member Jason Delambre added that the events happening in other localities were acts of terrorism.
"It seems like on its face that it is just juvenile fun, but it's not," Delambre said. "Many people can get hurt, especially during the winter. It does a lot of damage to communities, a lot of damage to grids. The one in North Carolina, I think they are talking about months and months before they get everything back going again."
Zheng said that the assessments would also go a long way towards not only heightening readiness for vandalism and terrorism, but any other event that might cause issues with delivering service.
"Whatever we do with this first or second assessment, whatever we do, we can improve it," Zheng said. "I think staff are already consciously prepare ourselves for years, not necessarily for that event but also for extra capacity, under either the weather conditions or some other incident happening, they can have that extra reliability. In that perspective, we do have a lot of room."
The board voted unanimously to allow Zheng to start the process conducting security assessments at all FPB facilities.
