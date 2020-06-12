The Frankfort Plant Board is expected to approve its 2020-21 fiscal year budget at a special meeting on Tuesday.
During a special meeting of the plant board on June 5, Finance Director David Denton revealed next year’s budget is expected to be $1.9 million below the current fiscal year budget of $102.038 million, or a 2% decrease.
According to the proposed budget and five-year plan, electricity rates are not expected to rise for the next five years while water rates will not increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The plant board will also consider the approval of a 42-year contract extension with the Farmdale Water District on Tuesday.
There will also be a closed session regarding the sale of real property. Potential action may be taken following the closed session.
The Frankfort Plant Board will meet in person at 5 p.m. Tuesday, however, only 10 people are allowed to be present due to social distancing guidelines concerning COVID-19. Board members, staff and the public will count toward the total attendance count.
Those who wish to listen in on the meeting may do so by calling 1-312-626-6799 or 1-929-205-6099 at webinar ID 990-1485-3038.
Public comments for agenda items only may be submitted to kpoe@fewpb.com or clindsey@fewb.com by 4 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.