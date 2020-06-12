The Frankfort Plant Board is expected to approve its 2020-21 fiscal year budget at a special meeting on Tuesday.

During a special meeting of the plant board on June 5, Finance Director David Denton revealed next year’s budget is expected to be $1.9 million below the current fiscal year budget of $102.038 million, or a 2% decrease.

According to the proposed budget and five-year plan, electricity rates are not expected to rise for the next five years while water rates will not increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The plant board will also consider the approval of a 42-year contract extension with the Farmdale Water District on Tuesday.

There will also be a closed session regarding the sale of real property. Potential action may be taken following the closed session.

The Frankfort Plant Board will meet in person at 5 p.m. Tuesday, however, only 10 people are allowed to be present due to social distancing guidelines concerning COVID-19. Board members, staff and the public will count toward the total attendance count.

Those who wish to listen in on the meeting may do so by calling 1-312-626-6799 or 1-929-205-6099 at webinar ID 990-1485-3038.

Public comments for agenda items only may be submitted to kpoe@fewpb.com or clindsey@fewb.com by 4 p.m. Monday.

