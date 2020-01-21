The Frankfort Plant Board might have its plans for a new Tanglewood water reservoir approved by the city within the next few months.
Following a closed session at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, the board voted 3-0, with board member Stephen Mason absent, to have the municipal utility’s staff draft a new proposal for a reservoir and submit to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission in time for its March meeting.
Once the plan is completed, it will be uploaded to the plant board’s website, fpb.cc.
FPB Public Information Coordinator Cathy Lindsey said the city asked the plant board to submit a new proposal. If the new proposal is approved by the planning commission, it will then move on to Frankfort City Commission for approval. If the city commission approves the new plan, a lawsuit against the city will end, according to Lindsey.
Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker said the city and the plant board have been in ongoing negotiations since new directors were appointed to the plant board last year.
Parker said the city asked the plant board to submit a new proposal after considering the litigation, court rulings in the case and more.
He said he is hopeful the issue will be resolved soon.
At a special meeting in November, the plant board voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to a lawsuit against the city over the now 135-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s water supply.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The Frankfort City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
The deadline for the new reservoir plans to be on the agenda for the planning commission’s March meeting is Feb. 15.