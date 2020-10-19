The Frankfort Police Department will host Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Juniper Hill Park.

The public is invited to the event.

The police department is hosting the event in partnership with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, Franklin County Fire Department, the Sunshine Center and the Frankfort Police Department Citizen's Police Academy alumni.

