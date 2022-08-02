T. Smithers and R. Belcher, both members of the Frankfort Police Department's Tactical Response Unit (SRU) talk to Hadley Sewell and Kelcie Hood about the equipment they use on the job. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Lorelei Kirkman catches some air as she heads down the slide on the inflatable obstacle course. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
The Way Brothers, Lindon, left, and Weston, head down the inflatable slide together during the Franklin Police Department's National Night Out. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
FPD Sgt. Jonathan Presley and Rahel Basse help Basse's son, Mekonnen, pilot a bike through the agility course. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
T. Smithers and R. Belcher, both members of the Frankfort Police Department's Tactical Response Unit (SRU) talk to Hadley Sewell and Kelcie Hood about the equipment they use on the job. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman plummets to the depths of the dunk tank during his department's National Night Out event on Tuesday. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Dozens of organizations and more than 100 citizens from Frankfort and Franklin County were on hand for the annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening at River View Park.
Frankfort Police Department hosted the event, which is held simultaneously all over the country. The goal of the night out is to promote a strong police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie.
For Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman events like National Night Out go a long way in uniting the various entities of Frankfort and Franklin County.
"There are some bridges that need to be rebuilt and some bonds that need to be strengthened," Bowman said during the event. "Programs like this allow us that opportunity. Not just for us, but for all our partners. We invite Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, the [Franklin County] Sheriff's Office, we've got, the health department. It's about community. One of the best quotes that I ever heard, and I stole it from Jordon Smith-Willis, is 'you can't have community without unity.' This is where we build that foundation."
The event featured tables, booths and exhibits from law enforcement/first responder entities such as the police department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Frankfort Fire Department and Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites to name a few.
Sheriff Chris Quire echoed Bowman's sentiments on community building.
"It is very important to stay engaged in the public and be human. This humanizes the police as a person, not just as someone out doing enforcement," Quire noted.
Civic groups such as the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort were on hand to distribute school supplies for the upcoming year.
"Kiwanis works with kids every day of the year as well as the community in general," Kiwanis President Gary Stratton said. "Tonight is special because this is exactly what we do. We make sure kids have the supplies and help they need to get through the school year."
In addition to the various informational booths, there was no shortage on games and treats for the kids, including the chance to dunk city officials like Chief Bowman and City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge in a dunk tank.
"This is a night where police get to interact with our community one-on-one," Waldridge said before reporting to the tank.
"This is for our community to see who our police officers are because we are focused on community policing as opposed to just enforcement. We do enforce our laws but we want them to know that we are here to protect our community, to have relationships with our community. We want them to know who we are when we arrive on scene and I think Dusty Bowman and all the police officers do a wonderful job of that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.