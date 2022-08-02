Dozens of organizations and more than 100 citizens from Frankfort and Franklin County were on hand for the annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening at River View Park.

Frankfort Police Department hosted the event, which is held simultaneously all over the country. The goal of the night out is to promote a strong police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie. 

