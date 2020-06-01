06072019_SingingBridge_zm1.jpg

Ed Powe, president of Frankfort's Focus of Race Relations (FORR), stands in front of the Singing Bridge in this State Journal file photo.

A Frankfort race relations group will not be intimidated or stand idly by after the governor was hanged in effigy last week.

That is the message being sent by Focus On Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR), which has planned a press conference titled “Lynching Our Governor in Effigy — Symptoms of a Sickness Greater Than COVID-19” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the back lawn of the Capitol.

“If you threaten or attempt to intimidate the governor of our state, you are threatening and attempting to intimidate every citizen in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Ed Powe, president of FORR.

“Any portrayal of lynching or a simulated lynching will be perceived as an act of intimidation.” 

Invited speakers include Frankfort Mayor Bill May; Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells; Together Frankfort President Karen Armstrong Cummins; the Rev. Lesley Whitlock, a member of the Frankfort Ministerial Assoc.; The Kings Center Vice Chair Johnny Keene; NAACP State Conference President Marcus Ray; Frankfort Immigration Assistance Founder/President Margaret O’Donnell; Josephine Sculpture Park Program Director Jeri Katherine Howell; Karen Hatter, with Capital Pride; and Powe.

Speakers and conference-goers are urged to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

This is not a rally or a protest, Powe told The State Journal, adding that the press conference will occur on June 3 — the 111th anniversary of the lynching of John Maxey, a black man who was hung by a white mob on the Singing Bridge.

“Any portrayal of lynching in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated by the good citizens of Frankfort,” Powe said.

