Thursday’s rally at the Capitol drew hundreds of people.
They came from New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, by the busloads from Louisville.
They were united in their cause — justice for Breonna Taylor.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed by Louisville police on March 13. They entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant looking for illegal drugs.
Authorities say her boyfriend, Kenny Walker, fired at officers, thinking they were intruders. The officers returned fired, shooting Taylor eight times and killing her.
No drugs were found, and the people police were looking for didn’t live at her address, according to authorities.
One officer, Brett Hankison, has been fired, but two others are on administrative reassignment.
People attending the rally want Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers with crimes.
“Move swiftly or get out of the way,” state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, said to Cameron. Scott is the only Black woman in the state legislature.
People at the rally with local ties included Charles Booker, a state senator and candidate to be the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee against Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Sean Ali Waddell, nephew of the late Muhammad Ali.
National figures included actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her children, Willow and Jaden Smith, and rappers Common, Rapsody, MC Lyte, Trae tha Truth and the General.
“Cameron, don’t be on the wrong side of history,” Wadell said. “Don’t stay on the wrong side of history.”
Benjamin Crump, one of the attorneys representing Taylor’s family, was at the rally. He’s also representing the families of police shooting victims George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
“If you’re not safe in your own home, where can you be safe? Breonna Taylor will not be disrespected. Breonna Taylor will not be unprotected. Breonna Taylor will not be neglected,” Crump said.
“She had no criminal history. She had never been arrested, and she was an essential worker.”
The rally began at noon, but people started gathering at 11 a.m., chanting, “Say her name. Breonna Taylor,” and “No justice, no peace, prosecute the police,” before the rally started.
Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, brought two gifts to the rally: yard signs that say “Justice for Breonna Taylor.” One, for Gov. Andy Beshear, was placed in front of the Capitol, and the other is for Cameron.
“I love you all back,” Palmer told the crowd. “I don’t know what I’d be doing without you. Probably be crying by myself.
“We’re going to get justice. We’ll keep going, but we need you all.”
Walker, who was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting an officer during the drug raid, made his first public comments since Taylor’s death. The charge was eventually dropped.
“I appreciate all the love and support for me and especially for Breonna. She’d appreciate it.”
Taylor’s family was the focus for several of the rally’s speakers.
“Look, I just want to be here for the family,” Booker said. “It’s not about me.
“This is about humanity, it’s about love,” he said about the rally, “and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
“I’m an angry Black woman, and I wear that title proudly,” said Yandy Smith-Harris, a cast member of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop New York” series. “Arrest those officers; convict those officers. Every time Tamika Palmer cries, every mother should cry.”
Common, the rapper, read a poem he wrote about Taylor in which he said his birthday is the same day Taylor died.
"I will always honor Breonna on that day," he said. "To the spirit of Breonna, I want to say I'm sorry we had to meet this way."
Common also talked about a prayer he said on the way to the rally.
“How do we show grace during times like this?” he said, “and I heard God say, ‘keep the fight up.’ He’s the Creator, and he created Breonna to be a special human being.”
The rally was organized by the social justice group Until Freedom, and Tamika Mallory with Until Freedom gave a shoutout to singer Alicia Keys for her help with the rally.
Louisville has now banned no-knock warrants, called Breonna's Law, and people are working to make the ban statewide.
People at the rally were asked to write state Reps. Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey voicing their support of the no-knock warrant ban.
“For you standing out here, keep shining a light on Breonna’s name,” Pinkett Smith said. “That’s why I’m here, that’s why my family is here, to illuminate Breonna’s life.”
