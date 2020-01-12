Real estate agent Harry Carver believes Frankfort has incredible assets.
That’s part of the reason he’s running for the Frankfort City Commission.
“There’s so much we have that other communities would die for,” Carver said, naming the Kentucky River and downtown as examples.
Carver believes Frankfort has lacked the leadership it needs to fully capitalize on its assets. He thinks now is a great time to make improvements.
One thing Carver would like to see is more housing downtown. More people downtown will bring more businesses, he said. Carver also said he wants to create an environment in which local businesses thrive.
Carver would like to see Frankfort’s population grow.
“We need to do a better job of selling ourselves,” he said.
If Frankfort can increase housing options, add more businesses and capitalize on its assets, Carver believes Frankfort’s population can see significant growth for the first time in many years.
According to a State Journal article in 2018, Frankfort had the second-slowest growth rate of any city in an adjacent county from 2010 to 2017.
Carver, 61, moved to Frankfort 21 years ago from Virginia. Carver currently works for Bluegrass Realty and Investments. Prior to that, he served in former Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration in the Department for Local Government.
Carver has been an active volunteer and involved with Downtown Frankfort Inc. and the Grand Theatre.
Carver is one of 12 candidates running for Frankfort City Commission.
He is running against Tim Childers, Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Anna Marie Rosen, Diane Strong, Brent Sweger, Kyle Thompson, Leesa Unger and incumbents Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman.
The race for city commission is nonpartisan, which means none of the candidates affiliate with a political party.
The primary election is May 19. The top eight candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 3.
The top four vote-getters in the general election will be elected to the city commission. At least two of those seats will be filled by newcomers, as incumbents John Sower and Scott Tippett are not seeking reelection.