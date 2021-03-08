030921_KYRiverFlood_hb_web-3.jpg

Water reached the back of a home on Paul Sawyier Drive in South Frankfort Friday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Kentucky River has receded significantly after cresting at 40.16 feet early Friday morning. By Monday afternoon, the river had fallen nearly 30 feet to 10.5 feet and the only remnants remaining from the flood was the mud left in its wake.

Friday’s crest was the highest in more than a decade and one of only nine Kentucky River crests higher than 40 feet. 

“I have teams in the field right now doing damage assessment throughout the city and the county and when those numbers come back in, if we have a substantial number of individuals or businesses impacted, FEMA will come in and set up shop here,” Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director and interim City Manager Tommy Russell explained.

Those in need of assistance can register via www.fema.gov and click on the disaster assistance link or by calling 800-621-3362.

“We should know (Tuesday) afternoon where we stand as far as how the flooding threshold goes and be able to direct citizens from that point forward,” Russell added.

Volunteers are also offering to help with flood cleanup. Those who need assistance with damage from the flood can call 800-451-1954 or visit www.crisiscleanup.org to be connected with volunteer groups and organizations lending their services for free. The hotline will remain open through March 26.

State, county and city road crews worked over the weekend to clean and inspect flooded roads. The majority of roads have since reopened including Taylor Avenue, between Benson Valley and Devils Hollow; Travis Circle; Benson Avenue; Buffalo Alley, off St. Clair Street; Leestown Lane, near Walter Todd; and Indian Gap, near US 127 North.

Big Eddy Road is open to local traffic only.

Glenns Creek Road from mile marker 1 to mile marker 2 remains closed, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription