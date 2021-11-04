Frankfort Regional Medical Center received the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) 2021 Quality Award in the 100- to 250-bed category for addressing Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infections.

The award is presented to honor hospital leadership and innovation in quality, safety, and commitment in patient care. FRMC is one of five hospitals across Kentucky honored this year. FRMC also received the award in 2020.

The goals of this award are to raise awareness of the need for organization-wide commitment to highly reliable, exceptional quality, patient-centered care; reward successful efforts to develop and promote improvements in quality of care; inspire organizations to systematically integrate and align their quality improvement efforts throughout the organization; communicate successful programs and strategies to the hospital field; and facilitate Kentucky hospitals’ alignment of quality initiatives with national initiatives.

“Receiving KHA’s Quality Award for two consecutive years demonstrates the importance of patient safety to Frankfort Regional Medical Center’s culture,” said Reed Hammond, FRMC chief executive officer. “We strive to provide the highest quality in patient care, and are proud of our staff for their commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”

FRMC’s overall performance improvement initiative included the reduction of C. diff hospital-acquired infections through an interdisciplinary approach. Through the process, the facility improved patient safety outcomes and reduced overall C. diff infections.

