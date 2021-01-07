Editor's Note: This story was updated at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 with updated COVID numbers from the Franklin County Health Department.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, national media are reporting about the strain on hospitals and health care workers.
Brad Wands, spokesperson at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, said the hospital is prepared if hospitalizations increase locally.
"As an acute care hospital, we have the ability to transition specific patient care areas and units to meet the needs of our patients based on the level of acuity," he said. "For example, if our existing ICU becomes full, we are equipped to transition other areas of the hospital to increase our ICU capacity should the need arise."
A recent story in the New York Times stated that one-fifth of the hospitals in the United States with intensive care units reported at least 95% of their ICU beds were full during the week that ended Dec. 31.
In an updated version on Monday, it was reported that FRMC is at 99% occupancy in the ICU.
When asked about the ICU's capacity, Wands referred to FRMC's ability to transition other areas of the hospital to increase its ICU capacity if needed.
"We are continually assessing the situation, and have created emergency preparedness and surge plans to meet the potential need," Wands said. "While we are seeing an uptick in demand, our hospital is still operating as usual and has capacity to manage the increase."
The uptick is not limited to COVID patients.
"Frankfort Regional Medical Center has been seeing an increase in patients with a need for a higher level of care, and not just those with COVID," Wands said.
"We have transitioned other care areas to serve these higher acuity patients — which mainly consists of non-COVID patients. We are equipped to be able to handle this increase and the care these patients require."
Wands said the hospital is not at capacity.
He added that there have been no staffing issues in the ICU, and that FRMC has been planning for an increase in COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.
"Our planning efforts and safety protocols have afforded us the opportunity to be better prepared in protecting our patients and workforce," he said. "We have been able to manage our people, PPE (personal protective equipment) and other supplies and avoid acute shortages."
The Franklin County Health Department reported Thursday that Franklin County has had 2,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There were 179 active cases Thursday with 12 people hospitalized and four in the ICU. The report does not indicate where those hospitalized are being treated.
