Frankfort Regional Medical Center and UK HealthCare have announced a partnership to enhance and expand the scope of cardiovascular services offered at the Frankfort hospital.
Physicians from UKHC’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute now provide 24/7 coverage for cardiac emergencies, including elective procedures in FRMC’s cardiac catheterization lab. Additionally, UK cardiologists will provide services to inpatients and outpatients, including electrophysiology consultations, and provide patient education and training.
“We are thrilled to partner with UK HealthCare’s team to expand our cardiovascular services at Frankfort Regional,” said Reed Hammond, CEO of Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “Through this partnership, residents of Frankfort and the surrounding areas will have much-needed access to high-quality, state-of-the-art emergent cardiovascular care right here in our own community.”
UKHC’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute is a nationally recognized leader in the field of cardiovascular care, recently ranking as the best hospital in Kentucky by US News and World Report. With multiple national accreditations, UKHC employs 16 cardiovascular physicians who were named to The Best Doctors in America.
Frankfort Regional, an accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, will continue to provide the advanced technology and expertise to care for a wide range of needs, from emergency conditions like heart attacks and chest pain, to diagnostic and preventative care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.