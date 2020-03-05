Frankfort Regional Medical Center and UK HealthCare have announced a partnership to enhance and expand the scope of cardiovascular services offered at the Frankfort hospital.

Physicians from UKHC’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute now provide 24/7 coverage for cardiac emergencies, including elective procedures in FRMC’s cardiac catheterization lab. Additionally, UK cardiologists will provide services to inpatients and outpatients, including electrophysiology consultations, and provide patient education and training.

“We are thrilled to partner with UK HealthCare’s team to expand our cardiovascular services at Frankfort Regional,” said Reed Hammond, CEO of Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “Through this partnership, residents of Frankfort and the surrounding areas will have much-needed access to high-quality, state-of-the-art emergent cardiovascular care right here in our own community.”

UKHC’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute is a nationally recognized leader in the field of cardiovascular care, recently ranking as the best hospital in Kentucky by US News and World Report. With multiple national accreditations, UKHC employs 16 cardiovascular physicians who were named to The Best Doctors in America.

Frankfort Regional, an accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, will continue to provide the advanced technology and expertise to care for a wide range of needs, from emergency conditions like heart attacks and chest pain, to diagnostic and preventative care.

