A Frankfort resident has been tapped to serve as executive director of the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission following the retirement of current Director John Schaaf.
Laura Hromyak Hendrix, who presently serves as the commission’s legal counsel, will assume the post Sept. 1.
“Laura’s knowledge of the ethics law and her legal experience will allow the commission to continue its tradition of advising on and enforcing the ethics laws in a fair and nonpartisan manner,” Commission Chairman Anthony Wilhoit, of Versailles, said of the only citizen-run legislative ethics commission in the nation.
Hendrix joined the staff in May 2018. She was previously general counsel for the speaker of the Kentucky House, general counsel for the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) for 11 years and an LRC committee staff administrator and legislative analyst. Hendrix also served as general counsel for the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, assistant general counsel for the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and clerked for former Franklin Circuit Court Judge William L. Graham.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Washington University in St. Louis and a law degree from the University of Kentucky. Hendrix is a 2018 Council of State Governments Henry Toll Fellow.
She and her husband, Doug, have three children and reside in Frankfort.
Hendrix replaces Schaaf, who has led the commission since 2015 and served as legal counsel since 2004. Prior to that he was general counsel for LRC for 16 years, practiced law in Louisville and ran a weekly newspaper.
“John has had an exemplary career of principled public service,” Wilhoit added. “He’s been instrumental in helping the General Assembly compile an excellent record of compliance and avoid the type of ethics problems which often occur in other states.”
In addition to Wilhoit, other members of the commission are Vice Chairman, retired judge and former Sen. Dan Kelly of Springfield; former Rep. Sheldon Baugh, of Russellville; former Rep. Pat Freibert, of Lexington; Anthony Goetz, of Nicholasville; former judge Paula Sherlock, of Prospect; and Phil Huddleston and Dave Nicholas, both of Frankfort.