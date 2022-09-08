A Frankfort resident has been elected to a leadership position with the Kentucky Craft History and Education Association.

Fran Redmon, a part-time business co-owner of Redmon2 Marketing + Design and a working artist, will serve as secretary.

Fran Redmon

