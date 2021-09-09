A Frankfort resident is one of 10 winners selected in the first round of the Vax and Visit Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination incentive program.

Vax and Visit

Gladys Hutcherson’s name was chosen in the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet’s in-state travel incentive program. She won a staycation gift certificate, which includes golf rounds and overnight lodging and campground stays at Kentucky State Parks.

To qualify, entrants must be 18 years or older and have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and provide the location where the vaccination was administered.

The next drawing will take place Sept. 20, with winners announced Sept. 21. For more information and to enter, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-vax-and-visit

