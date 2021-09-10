Gov. Andy Beshear announced two Frankfort residents have been reappointed to state boards.

Whitney Lawson, an attorney at True Guarnieri Ayer LLP, was tapped as a member of the Public Advocacy Commission. She will serve a term expiring July 15, 2025.

Independent contractor Bruce Scott will serve as a member of a pool to serve on the Transportation Cabinet Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee. His term expires Sept. 1, 2022.

