At Hoggy’s Ice Cream on Monday, father of four Steve Rose was stocking up.
Because as of Monday at 4 p.m, Hoggy's Ice Cream is closed indefinitely at the order of Gov. Andy Beshear due to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
Beshear announced an executive order to close the dining rooms of all restaurants and bars to encourage Kentuckians to practice social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory virus.
Restaurants are allowed to continue business only for carryout, drive-through and delivery.
To hold his family over, Rose ordered quarts of lime dole whip and superman, cotton candy and strawberry flavors of ice cream.
Hoggy’s owner Crissy Hogsten said since the announcement that her store would be closing, she’s received an abundance of support from customers looking to get their last Hoggy’s fix in and to take some home for the long haul.
“We’ve packed more quarts and more pints than we ever have today,” Hogsten said.
Some other restaurants downtown, such as Main Street Diner and B’s Bakery, announced they would start doing curbside pickup and deliveries. Hogsten said that is not an option for Hoggy’s right now, but if the shop has to remain closed for more than a few weeks, she will consider installing a carryout window.
“We’re obviously really sad to be closing,” Hogsten said. “We have to shut down — of course we don’t want to, but we know it’s what's best for the safety of our staff and customers.”
Monday was Hoggy’s one-year anniversary. Hogsten had plans for a big first birthday party, but that celebration will have to happen at a later date.
Hogsten said that thankfully, Hoggy’s is not her family’s only source of income, but she worries for other people whose only source of income is their restaurant.
On Monday, Beshear announced he is changing the unemployment qualifications so Kentuckians who are out of work due to the virus can have access to unemployment benefits sooner.
While Hoggy’s dining room had a steady stream of people coming in and out, the dining room at DaVinci’s Pizza was empty Monday.
Co-owner Craig Blanton said the restaurant will heavily rely on carryout orders, which can be picked up at the restaurant’s drive-through window.
To Blanton, Beshear’s order did not come as a surprise. The restaurant had been doing extra cleanings and preparing to close the dining room since the beginning of February.
Although the majority of DaVinci’s business comes from dine-in customers, Blanton is hopeful Frankfort will step up and continue to support local businesses by ordering carryout.
“Chain restaurants have billions of dollars behind them; local restaurants don’t,” Blanton said.
During his Monday morning press conference, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to continue to order carryout to help restaurants. He even pledged his family of four would order carryout at least three times a week.
On Saturday, the Beshears ordered pizza from DaVinci’s. Blanton said he was thrilled when he saw Beshear’s Facebook post and he’s had people all over the state asking him about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.