Frankfort Rotary was honored at its Aug. 8 weekly meeting for donating $9,770 to the Rotary International “End Polio Now” campaign, equal to $110 for each of its 75 members.

Rotary District Governor Nancy Stearman presented Club President Dustin Cole with a “Star” award for this year’s contribution, and noted that the Club had exceeded $100 per member in contributions five times in the last six years, missing only the 2020-2021 COVID year.

081522 Rotary

Frankfort Rotary President Dustin Cole accepts the District 6710 “Star” award certificate from District Governor Nancy Stearman at their Aug. 8 weekly meeting. (Photo submitted)

