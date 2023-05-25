The board members of the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund hosted a reception on May 22 at the Frankfort Country Club to honor those individuals and organizations that donated to its 2022 scholarships.

Emily Rogers, who received a scholarship last year from the Frankfort Rotary Scholarship Fund, speaks at a reception about using her scholarship to pursue a career in dental hygiene at Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway, South Carolina. (Photo submitted)

In addition to receiving appreciation for past contributions, attendees heard from one of last year’s scholarship recipients, Emily Rogers, about how she has used the award to pursue a career in dental hygiene at Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway, South Carolina.

