Families from Frankfort’s immigrant community were celebrated Sunday afternoon at the International Festival at Highland Christian Church.
Warm, sunny weather boosted attendance at the free event, which is in its second year.
“There were a lot more people involved in the festival this year,” said Scott Rollins, senior minister at the church. He estimated a few hundred had trickled in.
Local organizations, including the Frankfort Human Rights Commission, the city and county school districts and Paul Sawyier Public Library, offered information on education, legal, medical and food, housing and clothing resources.
As children piled into a bouncy house or colored at a nearby table stocked with art supplies, parents learned about organizations such as the Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network, the public ibrary and Josephine Sculpture Park.
At the Franklin County Health Department booth, Ismael Valladares, of Frankfort, sat in a chair as a nurse gave him a flu shot.
There was also free food, music, dancing and a piñata.
Word about the festival was spread through the church’s connections to the immigrant community, reaching out to other churches and digitally, according to Margaret O’Donnell, an organizer of the festival.
“We’d like to expand the involvement of different cultures, languages and cultures,” she added.
In addition to the Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network, sponsors for the event included Mi Fiesta, Earth Tools, Mami Monchitas, Garcia’s, Asian Buffet and the City of Frankfort.