Families from Frankfort’s immigrant community were celebrated Sunday afternoon at the International Festival at Highland Christian Church.

Warm, sunny weather boosted attendance at the free event, which is in its second year.

 “There were a lot more people involved in the festival this year,” said Scott Rollins, senior minister at the church. He estimated a few hundred had trickled in.

Claire Moore and Ella Abney
Claire Moore, left, and Ella Abney, both Frankfort High School Spanish students, volunteered to help at the International Festival at Highland Christian Church Sunday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Local organizations, including the Frankfort Human Rights Commission, the city and county school districts and Paul Sawyier Public Library, offered information on education, legal, medical and food, housing and clothing resources.

Cindy Cruz
Cindy Cruz, 9, of Frankfort, bounces down the inflatible slide after her brother, Juan Cruz, 8, at the International Festival at Highland Christian Church on Sunday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

As children piled into a bouncy house or colored at a nearby table stocked with art supplies, parents learned about organizations such as the Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network, the public ibrary and Josephine Sculpture Park.

Ismael Valladares
Ismael Valladares, of Frankfort, gets his flu shot at the International Festival Sunday at Highland Christian Church. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

At the Franklin County Health Department booth, Ismael Valladares, of Frankfort, sat in a chair as a nurse gave him a flu shot.

There was also free food, music, dancing and a piñata.

Word about the festival was spread through the church’s connections to the immigrant community, reaching out to other churches and digitally, according to Margaret O’Donnell, an organizer of the festival.

Cindy and Juan Cruz
Cindy Cruz, 9, and her brother, Juan Cruz, 8, of Frankfort, were all smiles on the inflatible at the International Festival at Highland Christian Church Sunday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“We’d like to expand the involvement of different cultures, languages and cultures,” she added.

In addition to the Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network, sponsors for the event included Mi Fiesta, Earth Tools, Mami Monchitas, Garcia’s, Asian Buffet and the City of Frankfort.

