Another Frankfort resident has filed to run for the District 7 state Senate seat.
Linda Thompson, 68, who is a hair salon owner and currently the vice president of the Franklin County Republican Women, formally entered the race on Tuesday.
Thompson said Wednesday that her desire to be a public servant started when she was 10 years old and watched President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address. She said that the now famous quote from the speech “resonated” with her as a child: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
Hearing those words showed Thompson “how much I love the United States” and instilled in her a desire to serve her country, city and school.
“I do believe I’m called to run for public office,” Thompson said.
This is her first time on the ballot, but she has been involved in others’ campaigns, she said.
As someone who comes from a family of public educators, education is very important to her, as well as pension reform, she said, adding that funding pensions was a promise from the state.
“I want to be a part of that conversation,” Thompson said of pension reform.
Thompson said that she is “unequivocally pro-life” and wants Kentucky to be the most pro-life state in the union. She also supports policies that help families.
Thompson moved to Frankfort in 1978 to advance her education, study management and take entrepreneurial opportunities in the field of cosmetology. She has been a small-business owner for 32 years and in 2010 formed a partnership with Larry Pugh to own Elle Salon. Thompson is a native of Glasgow, Kentucky.
There’s no better place to hear about public opinion than a barber shop or hair salon, Thompson said. Her time in Frankfort has spanned nine governors, and in that time, she said, what people want hasn’t changed much. They are concerned about jobs, a quality education for their kids, having affordable health care, running their businesses under a limited government, and, for state workers, being fair, which is something that Thompson wants to be if selected for office.
In Frankfort, Thompson has held several community roles. Her current ones include the city director and the 6th Congressional District liaison for Christians United for Israel. She has been a member of the Kentucky Tourism Development Financial Authority Board since 2016. She is also a two-term president of the Franklin County Republican Women.
Thompson joins a field of three Republicans who have filed for the Senate seat, including president of Anderson County Republican Women Katie Howard and Frankfort Realtor and real estate appraiser Calen Studler.
Current state Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, has also announced his campaign for the seat.
Democrat Sen. Julian Carroll, a former Kentucky governor, currently holds the seat, but he announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.
The filing deadline to run for legislative seats is Jan. 10. The party primary elections will be May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3.