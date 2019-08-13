Frankfort has been selected for a federal program that promotes a local “food economy” for public health and well-being, according to a press release.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Frankfort was one of 15 communities selected to participate in “Local Foods, Local Places,” or LFLP, a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop a local food economy.
Through LFLP, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts will work directly with community leaders to determine what steps can be taken for the Franklin County Farmers Market to spur economic redevelopment and tourism, which will create jobs, grow the city’s tax base, support neighborhood revitalization and expand the middle class.
“The city and the community as a whole are very supportive of our local farmers and Farmers Market,” Mayor Bill May said, “So we are very appreciative to the EPA for selecting Frankfort for the Local Foods, Local Places technical assistance.”
A public meeting will be held at the Paul Sawyier Library on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 24, to gather public input for the project, and stakeholder meetings will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic and health outcomes.
For more information about LFLP, visit https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places.