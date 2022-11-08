Do you know someone who is a caregiver for their aging mom or dad? Or a loved one who is battling Alzheimer’s or dementia?

Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort is having an open house for the community from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 122 Leonardwood Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription