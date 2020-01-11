Unseasonably record warmth for January continued for a second straight day Saturday as temperatures soared into the 70s.
Frankfort shattered the previous record of 69 for Jan. 11 set in 1975 by four degrees after tying the highest temperature for Jan. 10 set in 1930 with 68 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.
Following a day of rain Saturday, cloudy skies will prevail Sunday and Monday with highs of 48 and 57 expected each day. Temps will climb back into the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain.