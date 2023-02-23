Wednesday and Thursday's unseasonably warm weather was the hottest on record for Frankfort.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, the record high temperature of 75 was recorded at 1:53 p.m. at Capital City Airport on Wednesday. The previous high for Feb. 22 was 72 degrees set 101 years ago in 1922.

022323 Weather

