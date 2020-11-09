Sunday and Monday’s warmth was one for the record books in Frankfort.
The capital city set a record high temperature of 80 on Sunday, besting the previous mark of 79 set 125 years ago on Nov. 8, 1895, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.
Monday’s high of 81 will also go down in history, breaking the record of 76 set on Nov. 9, 2005, by five degrees.
Both records are a vast departure from 60 — the normal average high temp for this time of year.
Warm temperatures are again expected Tuesday with a high of 75 before showers move through the area in the afternoon. There is a 60% chance of precipitation with rainfall amounts between one tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Rain will continue Tuesday night with a low temp near 61. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and an inch are possible.
Showers on Wednesday morning will be followed by mostly cloudy skies with a high near 64 and an overnight low around 44.
More seasonal weather will close out the work week with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday and daytime highs around 62 and overnight lows near 42.
