Frankfort skincare business looking to expand in new year

Utilizing the best equipment in the spa business, Helen Holder at More Than Skin Deep hopes to help locals achieve their skincare goals in 2022. (Emily Perkins | State Journal)

A skin care business on Brighton Park Boulevard is expanding in 2022 to improve the health and beauty of people across Franklin County. 

Helen Holder

Owned and operated by Helen Holder, More Than Skin Deep offers an array of services, including VI Peel, facials, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, microcurrent treatment and more. 

“I got involved in the spa business about 25 years ago, and I absolutely love it,” she said. “I love doing it because I love nurturing people and making them feel happy.”

Holder said she first started her business in Frankfort before opening a day spa in Lexington, eventually returning to the Frankfort community with More Than Skin Deep. 

“I do the full scope of skin care practice. Frankfort’s best kept secret,” she said. 

Skin care was not always in Holder’s plans, she said, explaining she actually changed careers from teaching after enjoying a facial once a week at a spa in Lexington. 

“It was so relaxing, and my skin looked so good that later on I decided I wanted to change careers,” she said. “More Than Skin Deep is a small, intimate setting, and I take a lot of time with each individual. Most of my clients have been coming to me for many years.”

Holder said she is gearing up to bring in a nurse practitioner as an associate in her business, adding a variety of services in 2022. 

“For several years I haven’t promoted my business, but now I’m ready to expand. In January, we’re going to offer botox and filler and a weight loss program. That’s what I’m really excited about,” she said. 

For her whole life, Holder said, she has been interested in developing the whole person, not just one aspect of someone. She added More Than Skin Deep is a “quiet oasis in a fast-paced world.”

“I knew people needed a place to go and relax, rest and kind of get a new lease on life because any time you do anything that improves one part of your life, it inspires you to improve another aspect,” she said. 

Holder has made it her mission to bring locals the best skin care experience through state-of-the-art equipment, products and services to help achieve their skin goals. Working with the largest organ of the body, Holder said she tells her clients it is never too early or too late to begin a skin care regimen. 

Holder is certified in chemical peels and skin biology and permanent cosmetics. She is also a facelift massage specialist and licensed cosmetologist.

Holder is a graduate of Morehead State University, where she obtained a Master of Education.

She is also a graduate of Jeanne Hamilton and Cosmo III modeling schools in Louisville and has 10 years of experience as a photographic model. 

She has owned and developed three different businesses, one of which was the Renaissance Day Spa in Lexington. 

Holder was also a representative and trainer of the Bella Microdermabrasion system. 

More Than Skin Deep is located at 201 Brighton Park Blvd., Suite 4, in Frankfort. Appointments can be made at 502-319-5329. The business can also be found on Facebook.

