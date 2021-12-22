A skin care business on Brighton Park Boulevard is expanding in 2022 to improve the health and beauty of people across Franklin County.
Owned and operated by Helen Holder, More Than Skin Deep offers an array of services, including VI Peel, facials, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, microcurrent treatment and more.
“I got involved in the spa business about 25 years ago, and I absolutely love it,” she said. “I love doing it because I love nurturing people and making them feel happy.”
Holder said she first started her business in Frankfort before opening a day spa in Lexington, eventually returning to the Frankfort community with More Than Skin Deep.
“I do the full scope of skin care practice. Frankfort’s best kept secret,” she said.
Skin care was not always in Holder’s plans, she said, explaining she actually changed careers from teaching after enjoying a facial once a week at a spa in Lexington.
“It was so relaxing, and my skin looked so good that later on I decided I wanted to change careers,” she said. “More Than Skin Deep is a small, intimate setting, and I take a lot of time with each individual. Most of my clients have been coming to me for many years.”
Holder said she is gearing up to bring in a nurse practitioner as an associate in her business, adding a variety of services in 2022.
“For several years I haven’t promoted my business, but now I’m ready to expand. In January, we’re going to offer botox and filler and a weight loss program. That’s what I’m really excited about,” she said.
For her whole life, Holder said, she has been interested in developing the whole person, not just one aspect of someone. She added More Than Skin Deep is a “quiet oasis in a fast-paced world.”
“I knew people needed a place to go and relax, rest and kind of get a new lease on life because any time you do anything that improves one part of your life, it inspires you to improve another aspect,” she said.
Holder has made it her mission to bring locals the best skin care experience through state-of-the-art equipment, products and services to help achieve their skin goals. Working with the largest organ of the body, Holder said she tells her clients it is never too early or too late to begin a skin care regimen.
Holder is certified in chemical peels and skin biology and permanent cosmetics. She is also a facelift massage specialist and licensed cosmetologist.
Holder is a graduate of Morehead State University, where she obtained a Master of Education.
She is also a graduate of Jeanne Hamilton and Cosmo III modeling schools in Louisville and has 10 years of experience as a photographic model.
She has owned and developed three different businesses, one of which was the Renaissance Day Spa in Lexington.
Holder was also a representative and trainer of the Bella Microdermabrasion system.
More Than Skin Deep is located at 201 Brighton Park Blvd., Suite 4, in Frankfort. Appointments can be made at 502-319-5329. The business can also be found on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.