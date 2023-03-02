A little less than a week after the capital city set new temperature records Mother Nature was back rewriting the history books again Wednesday.
When Frankfort hit 80 degrees in the afternoon, it eclipsed the previous high temp mark of 75 set in 1976 by 5 degrees. The 80-degree temperature held steady from 2:53 to 4:53 p.m. Wednesday.
The unseasonably warm weather over the past week also led to record high temperatures set on Feb. 22 and 23.
National Weather Service data indicates that the Feb. 22 high of 75 bested the previous record of 72 set 101 years ago in 1922. The record high for Feb. 23 fell the following day when a temp of 75 was set at the Capital City Airport. The former record was 71 set in 2017 and other years.
According to the NWS, this winter (December through February) has been the third warmest since records started being kept in April 1895.
Temperatures will remain on the warmer side as rain moves into the area early Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms with possibly heavy rainfall is expected Friday with total rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches. A flood watch has been issued from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday. It will also be windy with an east wind of 16-21 mph becoming south from 26-31 mph with gusts as high as 46 mph in the afternoon. A wind advisory will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures will top out around 68 with overnight lows near 38.
Saturday’s forecast calls for clouds and sun with a high of 57 and overnight low around 35. Sunny conditions are on tap Sunday with a high of 62.
