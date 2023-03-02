A little less than a week after the capital city set new temperature records Mother Nature was back rewriting the history books again Wednesday.

When Frankfort hit 80 degrees in the afternoon, it eclipsed the previous high temp mark of 75 set in 1976 by 5 degrees. The 80-degree temperature held steady from 2:53 to 4:53 p.m. Wednesday.

sun

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription