The City of Frankfort's Division of Solid Waste had five employees compete in the 2022 Kentucky Bluegrass SWANA (Solid Waste Association of North America) Chapter Statewide Road-E-O on June 25.
 
They went up against drivers from the City of Lexington, Republic Services and Central Kentucky Hauling.
 
To be eligible to compete, operators must have been continuously employed as a CDL-licensed driver for the past 12 months and not have accumulated any chargeable accidents. Participants also need to have good work attendance without any unexcused absences in the past 12 months.
ROAD-E-O

From left are Ronnie Means, who took third place in rear loader; Brad Parker, who placed fourth in roll off; Mart Noe, who came in first place in rear loader; Jarrod Sutherland, who finished first in automated side loader; and Daniel Kirk, who took third place in automated side loader. (Photo submitted)
The event is designed to be a competitive test to measure the driver’s skill in truck operation and their knowledge of safety regulations and equipment used. Drivers are required to maneuver the trucks through a course that tests their driving skills through various obstacles, all while being judged for accuracy and time.
 
Along with the driving course, drivers must also take a written exam and do a judged pre-trip inspection on a commercial truck. The drivers placing first or second are eligible to compete in the 2022 SWANA International Road-E-O against drivers from all over the United States. This year's International Road-E-O will also have competitors who placed first or second in the 2021 Kentucky SWANA Road-E-O, after the 2021 International Road-E-O was canceled. 

