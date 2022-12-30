Despite getting hit with a piece of a massive winter storm that brought a huge section of the state to a grinding halt days before Christmas, Frankfort was able to escape any serious damages.
Reported incidents were at a minimum due in part to the readiness of emergency services in setting up warming centers, Franklin County Road Department crews working to clear the snow off roads and the Frankfort Plant Board ensuring city and county residents were able to maintain power and water services as much as possible.
On Dec. 21, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency several days before the blizzard brought sub-zero temperatures and several inches of snow and sleet to the Commonwealth by the night of Dec. 22.
According to Cathy Lindsey, the FPB's director of marketing and communications, the local utilities company was able to handle the issues that arose without much trouble.
"There were a few electric outages, nothing big, with none of them lasting very long," she wrote in an email to The State Journal.
"The water [department] has had 120 calls ranging from freeze ups to busted lines in homes and businesses. We have been blessed to have had only one main break during the harsh cold spell."
Compared to points further north, central Kentucky got off easy. Places in the northeast, namely the Buffalo area of New York, saw record snowfall and low temperatures with wind gusts measured at 71 mph according to the National Weather Service. The arctic blast, as some are calling it, is being blamed for more than 35 deaths in Buffalo alone.
