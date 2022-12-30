123122_CapitolSnow_al.jpeg

The sun rises over the Capitol Dec. 23, the morning after winter storm Elliott passed through Frankfort. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Despite getting hit with a piece of a massive winter storm that brought a huge section of the state to a grinding halt days before Christmas, Frankfort was able to escape any serious damages.

Reported incidents were at a minimum due in part to the readiness of emergency services in setting up warming centers, Franklin County Road Department crews working to clear the snow off roads and the Frankfort Plant Board ensuring city and county residents were able to maintain power and water services as much as possible. 

