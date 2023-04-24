Dennis Hall is a busy man.
In the last year alone, the Frankfort born substance abuse counselor has managed to open an outpatient drug treatment facility, Panacea Health Care Counseling, that offers a combination of counseling and behavioral therapies and is approved by the Department of Corrections.
On top of all of that, he managed to open two sober living houses, one in the county on Sprigg Street and one in the city on Greenhill Avenue, and both have been awarded National Alliance for Recovery Residences (NARR) level two certifications from the Kentucky Recovery Housing Network. They are currently the only level twos in Frankfort.
According to its website, NARR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding the availability of well-operated, ethical and supportive housing for those recovering from substance abuse.
NARR has created criteria for recovery residences that defines the spectrum of recovery-oriented housing and services and distinguishes four different types, which are known as levels.
The level two certifications are generally single-family residences. Those living there must adhere to house rules, drug screenings and therapy among other requirements to live there.
Hall said that getting the certification was no easy task.
"It was a lot of policy writing," Hall said of the rules and regulations his program and the houses had to meet. "The NARR wants to have specific things inside of your policies. Not only that they want the house to be homely."
Homely was a little bit easier to achieve for Hall, seeing as the two houses used to be his home in some form. Both the sober living houses he opened belonged to his family. The one on Sprigg Street was his childhood home and the one on Greenhill, as well as the lot next to it had once belonged to his grandmother.
"It took me a minute," Hall noted when asked about setting up the houses. "I had to purchase new furniture and bedding, all the everything. A few things were donated, but other than that everything is brand new."
When asked what drives him to give so much of himself to others, the Frankfort native is matter of fact. He sees the progress people make and wants to help them keep going.
"I have seen a lot of my colleagues that I went to school with and played sports with that are doing fentanyl, meth ... some of them are not here today," Hall noted. "I wanted to see a change and put people in a better position than what they were at and see that growth. When you see that growth and you have actually been told that what you are doing is working — what you do helps people."
While Hall is enjoying seeing the fruits of his labor, it has been a long and winding road to get to this point.
Hall has lived quite a few lives before finding his calling. He has gone from working in the court system to being a legislative assistant for the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission to being employed at a methadone clinic in Louisville, which is what inspired him to open his own clinic and homes.
"That is where I really learned and found a passion for it because people draw to you when you speak a certain way," he said. "As I understand the [patients] they always seem to ask, 'what drugs did you use?'"
Hall said that aside from some partying he did during his first stint in college, he has never struggled with drug abuse. However, working with and getting to know people in recovery drove him to learn as much as he could about addiction and recovery.
"The more I researched the more I began to understand the recovery dynamics," he explained. "How the environment impacts other people's lives. How you can have trauma as a child and then grow up and never deal with that trauma? That can be a driving factor of substance abuse. There is so much that goes into it."
Going forward, Hall said he is still having to fight for resources for the patients who come through his program.
The idea is for residents to be able to move away from the sober living homes once they have completed the drug program, as well as any requirements set by the court system.
Once they are ready to move on, those with no family or support to fall back on receive a housing voucher so that they can get their own place.
Unfortunately there are very few apartments in Frankfort and Franklin County that will accept those vouchers due to the stigma society puts on those in recovery.
"What we need is for the community to stop being so resistant to people in recovery, because that is what is happening," Hall stated. "If we keep hindering people who are trying, then what is our future going to look like?"
Those with questions about Panacea Health Care Counseling or the Panacea Sober Living, call 502-699-2885 or visit www.panaceahealthcare.net.
