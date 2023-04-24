Dennis Hall is a busy man.  

In the last year alone, the Frankfort born substance abuse counselor has managed to open an outpatient drug treatment facility, Panacea Health Care Counseling, that offers a combination of counseling and behavioral therapies and is approved by the Department of Corrections.

DSC_1489.JPG

Dennis Hall stands in front of the house that used to belong to his grandmother on Greenhill Avenue. Last October he opened it as one of two Panacea Sober Living houses. (Ben Mackin| State Journal)

