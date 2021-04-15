The Frankfort Support Group for Persons with Parkinson's Disease will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St.

The meeting is for persons with Parkinson's Disease and their caretakers. Ideas and resources will be shared among the group.

Participants must abide by the following COVID-19 guidelines:

• All attendees must wear a face mask at all times (except when eating).

• All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

• All attendees must maintain social distancing.

The meeting will take place in the Fellowship Room at the church. Participants can enter through the small door on Ann Street. Participants can bring food for themselves, but not to share.

For more information, call Lane Lewis at 502 319-3921.

