Even cooling winter winds couldn’t stop a crowd from gathering at the corner of Bridge and Second Streets Friday afternoon for the ribbon cutting featuring Frankfort’s newest public art installation, “Ready For Flight” by Florida artists Jim Benedict and Lily Kuonen. 

Featuring a shining bronze dragonfly atop a curved metallic base, the sculpture will mark nearly 30 works that have been installed in the Arts Downtown program. The project was led by local arts organizations including Josephine Sculpture Park and YesArts and included input from students at Second Street School.  

