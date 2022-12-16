Even cooling winter winds couldn’t stop a crowd from gathering at the corner of Bridge and Second Streets Friday afternoon for the ribbon cutting featuring Frankfort’s newest public art installation, “ReadyForFlight”by Florida artists Jim Benedict and Lily Kuonen.
Featuring a shiningbronzedragonfly atop a curved metallic base, the sculpture will mark nearly 30 works that have been installed in theArts Downtown program.The project was led by local arts organizationsincluding Josephine Sculpture Park and YesArtsand included input from students at Second Street School.
“This is another step forward showing that we are trying to bring our studentsinthis community and connect them to the rest of our community,”said Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge. “This is one more example of how Frankfort is moving forward to become the public art capital of Kentucky.”
Introducing local resident and project sponsor Rich Rosen, Josephine Sculpture Park founder MelanieVanHoutenteared up, telling the attendees that “he has the ideas, the means, and the willingness toback them up with the funding and resources to make them happen. He has done that time and time again, and I am so grateful for that.”
Rosen also spokeof the importance of public art in communities, saying “this is an entry point for people to develop an initial interest in art, like our young people. That’s an appreciation for the arts that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
He continued,“When we have visitors to Frankfort, this public art has a very positive impact on what they think of our community. They will take pictures and share them with friends, and on social media. People will see that Frankfort is a wonderful place to visit. Using arts as a means of economic developmentwill bring people to our town, to our shops, to our hotels.”
The project’s theme was inspired by the “natural environment and the connection to the Kentucky River,”VanHoutenexplained. “Jim and Lily create custom designs of public art that are purposeful and transformative forthe community.”
Benedict and Kuonen’s artworks have been featured in 25 states and 5 countries, and according to Benedict allow visitors to heighten their “experiencing of thecommunity andallows [the art] tohelp in building empathy, something vitally important in these times.”
Those wanting to see a step-by-step record of the creation of “ReadyForFlight” can view aslideshow on Benedict’s Instagram page,jim.benedict.
Visitors are encouraged to visit this piece, as well as the other public art installations throughout downtown Frankfort through the Public Art Tour, available as both a guided tour and an individual tour through Frankfort Tourism. For more information, visit their website at https://visitfrankfort.com/art/.
