Frankfort 15-year-old Katherine Axon was honored at the Capitol following Tuesday’s inauguration for a poster she designed for the new first family’s poster contest.
A few weeks ago, Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear asked children ages 6 to 17 across the state to draw a picture of Kentuckians working together to achieve a common goal, which matched this year’s inauguration theme, “Team Kentucky.”
Katherine, a student at Franklin County High School and daughter of Jeff and Rachel Axon, tied with Mount Sterling 16-year-old Sara Bond in the ages 14 to 17 category.
Katherine’s theme for her poster was “Kentuckians Working Together for a Better Environment.”
“Kentucky needs to work on cleaning up and saving the environment,” she said. “It's really important for our future.”
The poster shows Kentuckians recycling, planting trees, picking up litter and finding clean energy alternatives.
Katherine described the experience of winning the contest as “exciting and crazy.” She didn’t expect to win. She said her art teacher, Zac Donnelly, turned the contest into an assignment and selected hers to be entered.
“It’s all thanks to him,” Katherine said.
Art has always been a hobby of Katherine, who said she comes from an artistic family.
The winning posters were displayed in the Capitol Rotunda during the open house following Beshear's and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman’s inauguration.