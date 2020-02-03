A day after Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, Frankfort tied a record high temperature on Monday.
According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, Monday's high temperature of 69 tied a record set last year. The record is a 25-degree departure from the normal high temp (44) for Feb. 3.
This is the third time in less than a month that the city has set or tied a record high. On Jan. 10, Frankfort's high (68) tied the record set in 1930, and on Jan. 11, the city shattered the previous record of 69, set in 1975, by four degrees.
