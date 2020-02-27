To commemorate the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the Kentucky Selma Commemoration Coalition is co-hosting a reenactment of the Selma-to-Montgomery march in Frankfort on Sunday.
Line up begins at 12:30 p.m. at Main Street and Capital Avenue. The march begins at 2 p.m.
"I encourage all citizens to come out and support this so we can show that Frankfort is a community of love, not hate," said Frankfort Mayor Bill May.
On March 7, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, several hundred people began marching to Montgomery, Alabama’s state capital, to advocate for equal voting rights. The march was inspired by civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson, who was shot by an Alabama state trooper while participating in a peaceful protest in Marion, Alabama, on Feb. 18, 1965. Jackson died due to his injuries eight days later.
On “Bloody Sunday,” Alabama state troopers attacked the marchers as they attempted to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, beating them with night sticks, clubs and whips and using tear gas, which resulted in dozens of injuries and arrests.
When images of the assault hit television screens nationwide, the event was named “Bloody Sunday.”
The march led to the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which protected black Americans’ right to vote across the country.
For more information, contact state Sen. Gerald Neal at gerald.neal@lrc.ky.gov or call 502-564-8100, ext. 807, and ask for Annette Poole-Malone.
