The City of Frankfort will hold a picnic at Cove Spring Park to celebrate the arrival of two Thai professionals to town as part of the International City/County Management Association's (ICMA) Southeast Asian Fellows Exchange Program.

The picnic, which is scheduled for July 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., will welcome Pawitra (Mimi) Chamnanrot and Onchuda (Tarn) Koobkratok, who arrived in Frankfort on June 19.

International Fellows from Thailand, Tarn Koobkratok and Mimi Chamnanrot. (Courtesy of the City of Frankfort)

Chamnanrot is a project coordinator for ChulaZero Waste Initiative. In that role she works with Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and provides public relations and program support for its zero waste initiatives.

As a public health technical officer, Koobkratok, works to provide the public with technical knowledge and education about disease control to help better public health. 

During their stay in Frankfort, the pair will learn about American culture while working with city officials and local vendors to plan and carry out a zero waste community event in the MIX District during the Downtown Summer Concert Series on July 8. The Pour Decisions will perform.

For those interested in attending on July 14, the picnic will be a potluck dinner. People are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert. The main course will be provided. 

Please RSVP no later than July 12 by sending an email to jrlat526@gmail.com

The month-long program is funded by the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the American Councils for International Education. According to the ICMA website the purpose of the fellowship is to promote mutual understanding, enhance leadership and professional skills and build lasting sustainable partnerships between emerging leaders in Southeast Asia and the U.S.

