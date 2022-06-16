Frankfort will receive more than $3.7 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the second round of federal funding for eligible local governments on Thursday. The money is expected to help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.

The governor said 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky will receive the funds, which total more than $162 million. Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.

In Kentucky, Frankfort will receive the sixth highest amount in ARPA funds. Richmond will get the most with $4.8 million followed by Georgetown with $4.6 million. Florence will receive $4.4 million. Nicholasville will get $4.1 million and Independence is slated to receive $3.8 million.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” Beshear said. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

The Department for Local Government (DLG) is tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG.

