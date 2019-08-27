The City of Frankfort’s Transit Division received recognition from the Kentucky Public Transit Association (KPTA) at its semiannual statewide conference this month.
KPTA, an organization that advocates for improving public and community transportation at its approximately 45 member systems throughout Kentucky, awarded Frankfort Transit with the first-ever "Most Efficient" award.
The award was presented to the division at the conference’s state awards ceremony in Lexington. Jennifer Hall, Frankfort Transit superintendent, said receiving the award was unexpected.
“We always try to be as efficient as possible, but it’s an honor to know we had the lowest cost per trip for the entire state,” she said.
In his announcement at the conference, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Director of the Office for Transportation Delivery Eric Perez said Frankfort Transit had an average cost of $8.22 per trip, which is far lower than the majority of transit systems in the state.
According to Perez, there were only three other Transit Agencies that came close to Frankfort’s cost per trip. Those transits received honorable mention and were Maysville Transit with an average cost per trip of $9.97, Kentucky River Foothills, whose average cost per trip was $10.90, and Paducah Transit Authority with an average cost per trip of $11.98.