The Frankfort Wetherby Chapter of Ducks Unlimited has postponed its annual banquet, which was slated for March 5, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our number one priority is always the safety and comfort of our committee and guests, while continuing to support Ducks Unlimited’s conservation mission,” said Chuck Geveden, area chairman of the chapter. “Out of consideration for all of those who will participate in the banquet, the committee has decided to move the banquet from our traditional date in March to one that will allow for the very best experience for all.

The event has been changed to June 4 at the Frankfort Country Club. More information will be available closer to the banquet date.

“If the COVID positivity rate is still high closer to June we will either reschedule for later in 2021 or hold the banquet and auction virtually,” Geveden added.

Anyone with questions may contact Geveden at 502-330-5656; Rich Risinger, treasurer, at 502-234-0784; or Bob Bezkor, regional director, at 270-307-1955.

