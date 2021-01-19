The Frankfort Wetherby Chapter of Ducks Unlimited has postponed its annual banquet, which was slated for March 5, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our number one priority is always the safety and comfort of our committee and guests, while continuing to support Ducks Unlimited’s conservation mission,” said Chuck Geveden, area chairman of the chapter. “Out of consideration for all of those who will participate in the banquet, the committee has decided to move the banquet from our traditional date in March to one that will allow for the very best experience for all.
The event has been changed to June 4 at the Frankfort Country Club. More information will be available closer to the banquet date.
“If the COVID positivity rate is still high closer to June we will either reschedule for later in 2021 or hold the banquet and auction virtually,” Geveden added.
Anyone with questions may contact Geveden at 502-330-5656; Rich Risinger, treasurer, at 502-234-0784; or Bob Bezkor, regional director, at 270-307-1955.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.