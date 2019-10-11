A Frankfort woman was found dead in South Carolina, a sheriff’s office in the state said on Thursday.
Melissa I. Whitis, 31, was identified as a woman who was found Sept. 20 on Lizzie Melton Road in Chester County.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said that Whitis’ last known address was on Bypass Plaza in Frankfort, in a news release. The sheriff’s office said that it believed Whitis to be near I-40 in Davie County, North Carolina, on Sept. 17. At the time, she could have been wearing yellow pants, a grey overcoat and a knee brace while having her hair pulled up and/or in a knit cap.
Davie County is about a two-hour drive from Chester County, more than 100 miles, according to the shortest route in Google Maps.
Anyone that has information about Whitis or anyone having contact with her since Sept. 17 is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said that he had heard about the identification of Whitis through news outlets, but his office is not assisting with the investigation as of Friday morning. He said that he planned to reach out to the Chester County Sheriff's Office to offer assistance and will try to reach Whitis' local family members.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home in Somerset, Kentucky published an obituary for Whitis on its Facebook page. The obituary identifies Whitis as a resident of Somerset. She was a 2006 graduate of Pulaski County High School and was enrolled at Somerset Community College at the time of her death.
Whitis was married to Clifton Lee Whitis, Jr. and was the mother of two children.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.