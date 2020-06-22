Frankfort YMCA summer day camp will begin on Monday, July 6. Camp will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30p.m.

Campers will stay busy with fun activities each day and have on-site swimming based on the healthy at work requirements. There will be weekly themes such as Hydration Vacation, Superhero's, Mission Impossible and more.

Camp will be following health and safety measures based on the guidelines set by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Go to ymcacky.org to register. Space is limited. Contact mhale@ymcacky.org for more information.

