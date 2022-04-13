The 62nd annual Farm/City Banquet will be held Thursday, May 12 at the Kentucky State University Research Farm.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner, provided by Staxx BBQ, will be at 6 p.m.

Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, will be the guest speaker.

Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at Farm Bureau Insurance, 1212 Wilkinson Blvd.; at the Farm Bureau Insurance West Office at 1120 U.S. 127 South.

Display table sponsors are $150. The banquet will be hosted by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America.

