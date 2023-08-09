The Alzheimer Association’s Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter announced a new caregiver support group starting up in Franklin County this fall. The group’s first in-person meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. at the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive.

The group will meet at the same time and location every third Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins are welcome and pre-registration is not required.

