Monday night’s Board of Commissioners work session featured asetof major changes that could potentiallyaffect citizens of Frankfort; these included proposed fees for solid waste service and alterations to schedules, as well as new vehicle and property tax rates.
Public Works director Katie Beard presented apreliminaryupdate to the board that outlined increases tosomesolid wastecollection fees, as well as potential changes to the frequency of “Cleanup Weeks.”
Currently, the city charges $25 for bulk trash collection; under the new fee scale, this would increase to $50, and containerized pick ups for larger amounts of trash that are not in carts would increaseto $100.Thecost for standard 64-gallon capacity carts would stay the same, but the city’slarger96-galloncapacity trash bins would increase in cost from$50 to $75.
Overflow trash bags for refuse not able to fit in standard bags in the city-issued trash receptacles would decrease in cost from $6 per roll to $5 perroll andwould still be available at local Kroger grocery stores.
“Looking at our budget and the services we offer, we were thinking about what would be reasonable for our community,” Beard said. “As we are all very aware of, we are looking at a shortfall in our revenues. Everybody is trying tocome up withways to improve that situation, and these two fees will go towards that goal.”
“In the winter, we will be working through our public outreach and education, and then in the spring we would comeback with you for our final proposals for both of those fees.”
Under this proposal,“Clean Up Weeks” (previously known as “free trash days")are setto decrease from six times per year to twice per year. Beard reminded the board that both city and county residents have access to four vouchers to take large loads of garbage to the localdump.
Elected city leaders expressed displeasure withthispotentialdecision.
“I think going from six to two times seems like a big drop. I would feel better about three or four times,”Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. “I do agree though, that if we can go to the dump four times in a year, we need to encourage that.”
Residents are also encouraged toutilizetheFrankWasteapp on their phones to schedule specialized pick-ups as well as to keep up to date with service changes.
City Finance Director Alicia Boyd presented three tax updatesto the board in first readings, one that would see the municipal motor vehicle tax set at 22.7 cents per $100 of value, taxable capital of domestic life insurance companies at5.3 cents per $100 of capital, and a decrease inreal and tangibleproperty tax rates from 19.6 to 19.3 cents per $100 of valuation.Property assessments have increased, allowing for thepotential decrease inproperty tax rates.
All ofthese items will be further reviewed by theboard andare scheduled for review in future working and voting sessions over the next several months.
