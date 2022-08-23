Expected by many to include one of the most heated discussions in recent city commission history, Monday’s voting session ended with the board tabling further discussions on the Franklin County Humane Society access road until next month’s voting session, citing the uncertainty of figures of funds the county is allocating toward the project, as well as city leaders' desire to continue discussions with the humane society board on exact figures for funding.
The access road, which will be used by the shelter but also by city and county vehicles as well as Frankfort Plant Board vehicles, has been a point of contentionfor several months. The road, which is now estimated to costapproximately $350,000, is a marked increase from the $180,000 originallyquoted for the project. This is due in part to changes in materials costs, as the road material will have to be graded to withstand industrial vehicular traffic frompublic works andtheplant board needing access to the pump station situated behindthe new shelter siteoffFlynn Avenue.
“With the Plant Boardgiving maybe $50,000, that automatically puts us at $300,000,” said Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge. “Within that, what is the county willing to bring forward in that $350,000? What is ourportion?
“We need to table this for future conversation to see what it is they[Franklin County Humane Society] are really wanting andactually trulyneed, because with every dollar we spend we need to be very diligentwith.”
According to Commissioner Kelly May, “Coming out of this conversation, what I hope we haveareanswers to twovery seriousquestions: Whois responsible forthisbased on opinions of the interpretation of statutes and so forth? And then we can have a conversation about ‘what do we value as a community,’andif it is important, we can get there.
“Where would the animals go if wedidn’thave a humane society? Who would take care of them?There is an opportunity here to find ways to be creative to fund things that we value.”
The board all agreed that theremustbe further conversations with the Franklin County Fiscal Court.City Manager Laura Hagg stepped forward to spearhead efforts over the next few weeks to research more clearly defined necessities from the shelter as well as verifying exactly how much funding the fiscal court is willing toallocateto the road project.
New humane society president John Hibbard, who assumed the role after Sam Marcus stepped down after 12 years, said, “I am here to work with you all. Wehave towork together as a community and get something we can all be happy with.
“The facility we are building isa state-of-the-artfacility, and it will be something that the entire state andprobably thewhole south will be able to look at and have a model going forward.
“We workedreally hardas the humane society — staff, volunteers, everybody — really putting in for this. I am confident after talking with some of you thatwithin the next30 dayswe can get together and figure out what parameters will work out for everybody and get this taken care of.”
Hibbard then presented a petition to the board with 800 signatures supporting the presentation of the humane society road project to the commission.
Additional KCDC board member
Prior to the humane society discussion, the commissionhad the first reading of amunicipal ordinance revisionthat will allow for a seventhmember of the Kentucky Capital DevelopmentCorporation, per a report from aFrost Brown Todd consultant’s independent finding after studying the operational relationship between the city and KCDC. This revision would have to be done in conjunction with the adoption of similar measures from the county as this position would be a joint appointment of the commission and fiscal court.
“It would be an excellent addition and help the board function to have an odd number of representatives; they would be able to work more efficiently,” said Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen via Zoom.
“One of the pillars of our strategic plan is economic development. And I think we can strengthen our primary economic development agency’s board by adding not only a seventh member, butit’salso reinforcement," Mayor Layne Wilkerson added.“We have a lot of talent and brainpower in our community.I understand that sometimes moreisn’talways better, but Idon’tsee the downside of adding another board member.
“As far as communication with the county, obviously if we are going to dothis,they alsohave toapprove a similar ordinance, KCDC would have to adopt it into its’ bylaws. Idon’tthinkthere’sa perfect way to announce to everyone what we want to do,but this seems like agoodfirst step.Do a first reading, and now the work begins.We willcoordinate with the Fiscal Court and see what their ideason this are.Perhaps thisisn’tsomethingthey’lltake up any time soon.But this is the time to put it out there.Wehave towork together.”
In an email sent to The State Journal newsroomlast Friday, KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw statedthat“I’mnot sure that qualifies as a joint ordinance if the joint party (the county) is not aware of it. I’mhappy to have anadditionalboard member but that the mayor would include a joint ordinance on the agenda that doesn’texist is a problem.”
In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve acceptance of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant funds for improvements to the Farmdale Water District’s Prevention Park pump station,final acceptance of the contract on construction of the new restrooms at Dolly Graham Park, and final approval ofthe “no-mow zone” pilot project to begin at East Frankfort Park.
A citizen commentregardingfears that this project would interfere with the disc golf course at the parkwasaddressed by Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites DirectorShawn Pickens, who confirmed that the no-mow plan would cause noimpedimentto the course.
A resolution was passed dedicating September as “City of Frankfort Month” in conjunction with the Kentucky League of Cities. On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, City Hall as well as other agencies will have a community open house to celebrate the conclusion of the TIGERGrant project.
Kentucky State University’s baseball team were guests of honor, as they were presented with a copy of a proclamation from the city in celebration of their strong showing at last spring’sBlack College World Series, where they finished second.
