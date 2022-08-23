BoC/KSU Baseball Team

Expected by many to include one of the most heated discussions in recent city commission history, Monday’s voting session ended with the board tabling further discussions on the Franklin County Humane Society access road until next month’s voting session, citing the uncertainty of figures of funds the county is allocating toward the project, as well as city leaders' desire to continue discussions with the humane society board on exact figures for funding. 

The access road, which will be used by the shelter but also by city and county vehicles as well as Frankfort Plant Board vehicles, has been a point of contention for several months. The road, which is now estimated to cost approximately $350,000, is a marked increase from the $180,000 originally quoted for the project. This is due in part to changes in materials costs, as the road material will have to be graded to withstand industrial vehicular traffic from public works and the plant board needing access to the pump station situated behind the new shelter site off Flynn Avenue. 

072622 Humane society graph

This graph shows how much of the access road to the new Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter is being used for what purpose. (Photo submitted)

