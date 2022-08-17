The City of Frankfort’s finance committee met on Monday morning to discuss the potential of several changes to current fiscal practices in the lead up to fiscal year 2024.
The committee, which meets quarterly, discussed the possible implementation of an increase in the city insurance premium tax (from the current rate of 6% to 8%), more in line with the tax rate in nearby municipalities like Georgetown and Lawrenceburg.
This increase could potentially offset potential budget shortfalls orassistin the projected improvements laid out in the city’s downtown and parksmasterplans.This increase, if passed by the city commission, has the potential to add $1.4 million dollars to the city’s annual general fund for fiscal year 2024. While still in the research phase, any changes to the tax rate would have to be presented to the Board of Commissioners and then approved at a later voting session.
If the increase is approved by the board, it would have to be done by the end of March of next yeartobe implemented by the start of next fiscal year.
The city recently received the first payment from the state for occupational tax revenue in fiscal year 2023, for $1,431,090.21. This was down slightly from the last fiscal year 2022 payment but was over $212,000 more than this same time last year. Remote work for many state employees has curbed the amount of tax revenue the cityreceives consideringthe COVID-19 pandemic, but as offices reopen to more in-person work over the next few months proceeds from the tax should increase in later quarters.
Consolidation of the city’s banking and investment accounts was also a topic of discussion.With multiple accounts in several local banks, it was suggested that consolidation of existing accounts and the closure of certificates of deposit that will be maturing will be a way for the city to further save money with improved interest rates and to streamline their in-house finances.
Further discussions ofall three topics will be conducted at the Board of Commissioners next work session at City Hall on Sept. 12, as well as in the next finance committee meeting in November.
